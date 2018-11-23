AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia vs Myanmar, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

In the closing stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup group stages, Malaysia battle Myanmar at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Group A battle is certainly crucial as both teams are still vying for one of two spots in the knockout stages of the tournament.

At the moment, Myanmar are atop the table and are looking to secure at least a point to move on. They won their first two matches in the campaign – a 4-1 thumping of Cambodia and a 3-1 win over Laos before settling for a 0-0 draw against Vietnam.

On the other hand, Malaysia opened up their tournament with a 1-0 win over Cambodia then followed it up with a 3-1 triumph over Laos. Unfortunately, they were on the losing end against Vietnam as they lost 2-0.

Here is a tweet that best explains how where all teams in Group A are at the moment in terms of chances to advance.

FOX Sports Asia with another numbers crunch! 📉📈📊 Here are the possible scenarios from Group A 🇲🇲🇲🇾🇻🇳 in the RACE to the @affsuzukicup 2018 SEMIFINALS:#AFFSuzukicup18 #WearYourPride https://t.co/BExP6iI9Th — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 22, 2018

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Malaysia versus Myanmar is on November 24, 2018 and kick-off is at 20:30 SGT.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.