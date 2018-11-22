AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Kuala Lumpur extends public transport services in view of Malaysia-Myanmar clash

Malaysian fans traveling to the Bukit Jalil Stadium this Saturday to witness their side’s crucial clash with Myanmar in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup already have reason to celebrate after it was announced that LRT services would run for an additional hour – until 1 AM.

With both teams’ fate in their own hands, a lot is at stake in this winner-take-all encounter. The crowd is expected to turn up in droves with early signs indicating to at least 40000 fans being present at the venue.

An 8:30 pm local time kickoff generally means fans at the stadium might encounter problems heading back home, with Malaysia LRT services ending by midnight. However, due to the massive turnout expected for Saturday’s game coupled with the demands made by fans on social media, the LRT services are expected to run for an extra hour.

Rapid KL released a statement on their Facebook page confirming that the Bukit Jalil Station will remain active for an extra hour: “Upon the advice of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Rapid KL will extend the service of LRT and MRT with Bukit Jalil Station open this Saturday until 1 am to provide public transport facilities to football fans who intend to witness the Suzuki Cup match between Malaysia and Myanmar.”

While other stations will remain closed, there will be an allowance for switching. “Other stations are closed as usual; but passengers can get out of the stations. Passengers can switch routes at integration stations either at Maluri Station or Plaza Rakyat/Merdeka Station to use the MRT service; or at Masjid Jamek to the Kelana Jaya Line.

“Passengers can also switch to the Kelana Jaya Line or MRT at the Central Market integration station.”