AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar Coach Antoine Hey slams ‘Shameful’ Vietnamese Coach Park Hang-seo over unruly behaviour

Myanmar coach Antonie Hey has took to social media to slam Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo after the latter refused to shake hands with the German.

The two nations met at the AFF Suzuki Cup group stage and the match ended in a draw as both teams failed to score a goal through 90 minutes.

With the clash being intense and highly competitive, the two coaches also went at each other after two of their players had an incident on the pitch.

Vietnamese player Nguyen Cong Phuong made contact with Myanmar’s Aung Thu and as Hey asked the referee to caution the Vietnamese, the South Korean coach went to his player’s aid to discredit Hey’s claim.

When the match was over, Hey apparently approached the Vietnamese dug out to shake hands with his counterpart, but the South Korean did not oblige, instead, sending Que Ngoc Hai to do it for him.

Shameful and very unprofessional behaviour by the Coach Of Vietnam.

Respect to both Vietnam and Myanmar for a great match.

Fantastic support, Thank you!https://t.co/AS6pds6wKl — Antoine Hey (@HeyAntoine) November 21, 2018

This seemingly upset Hey and once this was made public, the German aired out his opinion on the matter, claiming the act as shameful and unprofessional. He would still go on to praise both sides for the match and applauding the Myanmar supporters.

As of this writing, FOX Sports Asia tried to reach coach Antoine Hey through e-mail if he had more to say but he is yet to respond.