Zulfahmi Arifin wary of Sanrawat Dechmitr danger in do-or-die clash with Thailand

Singapore midfielder Zulfahmi Arifin singled out Sanrawat Dechmitr as the dangerman for Sunday’s do-or-die clash with Thailand in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Group B will go down to the wire as Singapore take on Thailand in Bangkok while Indonesia entertain the Philippines on Sunday.

The War Elephants and Azkals hold the top two positions in the group with seven points each but Fandi Ahmad’s charges put themselves back in contention with a 6-1 drubbing of Timor-Leste on Wednesday night.

Zulfahmi was given his first start of the tournament and slotted in at left-back with Shakir Hamzah pushing further up the pitch. The tactical move did wonders as the 27-year-old provided three assists on the night with his set-piece deliveries.

The former LionsXII man refused to take the plaudits for his contributions and lauded teammate Safuwan Baharudin, who netted a hat-trick.

“We went out there with an objective and achieved it, which was the main thing,” Zulfahmi told FOX Sports Asia.

“We knew we needed that first goal to kick start everything and I’m glad we stayed patient even though we wanted to score many goals.

“Since our days in the NFA (National Football Academy) and Young Lions, I’ve been playing with Safuwan on the same team. Somehow or rather, he will always find a way to get on the end of my deliveries.

“After he scored the first goal, I ran straight to him and told him, I’ll keep putting the ball in and you will find it.

“Our strength in this tournament is set-pieces and crosses down the flanks. The way Safuwan and the rest of the boys attack the balls in this game made my delivery look good. Credit goes to everyone for sticking to the plan.”

Singapore need a win in Bangkok to ensure qualification but a draw will suffice should Indonesia manage to beat Philippines on home soil.

Having plied his trade in Thai League 1 with Chonburi FC this season, Zulfahmi has first-hand experience of what to expect when they face off against Milovan Rajevac’s team on Sunday. He was also quick to single out the player in the Thai team who he feels will be key to their game plan.

“This Thai team is very good individually but they haven’t played together as much as the previous era where they had the likes of Sarach (Yooyen), Chanathip (Songkrasin) and Theerathon (Bunmathan) together for years,” the left-footed specialist remarked.

“I think they are beatable even though they are a good side. Their star man is Camp (Dechmitr Sanrawat) and if we keep a close eye on him, we should be fine because we have the tactical discipline within this squad.

“For me, I’m not worried about Camp because we have Hariss (Harun) and Izzdin (Shafiq) who can do the job (against him) or maybe coach Fandi might go for a three-man central midfield.

“Camp has been outstanding in the past two games and that is why Philippines closed him down quickly and that is what we need to do this Sunday.”

The Lions are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Thursday afternoon and will begin preparations for the do-or-die clash with the War Elephants that is scheduled on Sunday.

The game also presents a good opportunity for the Singapore players who are looking to play abroad as a slew of Thai club scouts are set to witness the game in their quest to bring more players into the Thai League as part of the increased ASEAN quota.