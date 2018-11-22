AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Azkals to go ALL-IN against Indonesia – Michael Falkesgaard

After earning a come from behind 1-1 draw against AFF Suzuki Cup defending champions Thailand, Azkals and Bangkok United shot-stopper Michael Falkesgaard shared that they will use the result as a mental boost against Indonesia in Jakarta on November 25.

“We’re going to use this (result against Thailand) as a mental boost for the (game against Indonesia).”

The man between the posts for the Philippines, who made a last gasp denial of Thailand that could have provided the winner, made sure that the mentality of the squad heading into the away match in the Gelora Bung Karno is to get the maximum three points.

“We’re going all-in. We’re going for the three points (in Gelora Bung Karno).”

Falkesgaard is also hopeful that the Philippines in this edition of the biennial tournament will be able to get that breakthrough out of the group stage and eventually shatter that semifinal barrier as the Azkals aim to step into the final for the first time – something that has eluded the team after three tries in the competition’s history.

“Hopefully we go all the way to the final.”

The Azkals are now in Jakarta after leaving Bacolod in the early hours of Thursday (November 22) following their concluded match against the War Elephants.

Indonesia host the Philippines for their final AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B fixture on November 25, 2018. Kick-off is at 8:00PM SGT.