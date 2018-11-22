AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B permutations: Thailand, Philippines and Singapore in a three-way race

Thailand and Singapore in Group B have won nine of the 11 AFF Suzuki Cups held so far. And they also have a five-time finalists Indonesia amongst their midst. So it is no wonder that things are going down the wire in the ‘Group of Death’ at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018

We take a look at which teams in the group can qualify for the knockout stages and various possibilities in which they can achieve that result.

But first, here’s all you need to know about the qualification norms:

The two teams coming first and second in each group qualify for the semifinals. Ranking in each group shall be determined in descending order as follows:

Greater number of points obtained in all the group matches. Goal difference in all the group matches. Greater number of goals scored in all the group matches.

If two or more teams are equal on the basis of the above three criterion, the ranking shall be determined as follows:

Result of the direct match between the teams concerned. Kicks from the penalty mark if the teams concerned are still on the field of play. Lowest score using Fair Play Criteria. Drawing of lots by the Organizing Committee for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

This is how the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B table stands at the moment:

THAILAND

November 9 – Timor-Leste 0-7 Thailand

November 17 – Thailand 4-2 Indonesia

November 21 – Philippines 1-1 Thailand

November 25 – Thailand vs Singapore

Thailand and Philippines played out a 1-1 draw such that things at the top of Group B remain pretty unchanged heading into the final match day. The defending champions Thailand still need a draw to ensure qualification for the knockout stages as they face a strong opposition in Singapore at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok on November 25.

However, the War Elephants will have to defeat the Singapore Lions or match any result that Philippines produce in their final group game against Indonesia in order to qualify as Group B winners and ensure they face the second-placed team from Group A.

PHILIPPINES

November 13 – Philippines 1-0 Singapore

November 17 – Timor-Leste 2-3 Philippines

November 21 – Philippines 1-1 Thailand

November 25 – Indonesia vs Philippines

The Azkals have a tough task on their hands as they face a wounded Indonesia who will have nothing but pride to play for in their final group match.

The team, coached by former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, can take things to their own hand and qualify for the knockout stages with a win over Tim Garuda, but a draw will also be enough if the third-placed Singapore fails to win their fixture against Thailand. They can also afford to lose and still progress if Singapore also loses to Thailand.

The Philippines can win the group either if they win and Thailand fails to collect all three points against Singapore or if both wins, but the Azkals manages to produce a better goal difference (which is rather unlikely considering Thailand will have a +7 goal difference going into the final match day).

SINGAPORE

November 9 – Singapore 1-0 Indonesia

November 13 – Philippines 1-0 Singapore

November 21 – Singapore 6-1 Timor-Leste

November 25 – Thailand vs Singapore

It’s indeed a do-or-die encounter for Singapore against one of the tournament favourites in Thailand. They must beat Thailand if they are to ensure progression to the knockout stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. But a draw will also work for the Lions if Philippines are beaten by Indonesia.

They can even win the group if they defeat Thailand and Philippines slip up against Indonesia — which would mean Thailand will be knocked out of the competition.

INDONESIA

November 9 – Singapore 1-0 Indonesia

November 13 – Indonesia 3-1 Timor-Leste

November 17 – Thailand 4-2 Indonesia

November 25 – Indonesia vs Philippines

Five-time runners-up, but heading out of the tournament with still one game left to play. Indonesia have had a disastrous campaign beginning with a defeat to Singapore and then recovering with an unconvincing 3-1 win over Timor-Leste. But that proved to be false hope as they lost to Thailand 4-2.

All of which means that, Indonesia head into the final day already out of the AFF Suzuki Cup. They will just have pride to play for and will be hoping to find a consolation at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

TIMOR-LESTE

November 9 – Timor-Leste 0-7 Thailand

November 13 – Indonesia 3-1 Timor-Leste

November 17 – Timor-Leste 2-3 Philippines

November 21 – Singapore 6-1 Timor-Leste



In what was only their second appearance in the AFF Suzuki Cup, minnows Timor-Leste conceded a total of 19 goals from four group matches. However, their stubborn displays against Indonesia and Philippines should give them hope going forward. With no points to show from those matches, they were the first time to exit the competition from Group B.

And here’s to sum up the possibilities: