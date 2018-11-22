The AFF Suzuki Cup is nearing the knockout stages and teams now have a realistic look at what they need to do to keep their campaigns alive. Here is a quick recap at how Group A stands and the work that the teams need to do to move on to the next round!

All you need to know about qualification:

The two teams coming first and second in each group qualify for the semifinals. Ranking in each group shall be determined in descending order as follows:

Greater number of points obtained in all the group matches. Goal difference in all the group matches. Greater number of goals scored in all the group matches.

If two or more teams are equal on the basis of the above three criterion, the ranking shall be determined as follows:

Result of the direct match between the teams concerned. Kicks from the penalty mark if the teams concerned are still on the field of play. Lowest score using Fair Play Criteria. Drawing of lots by the Organizing Committee for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

With that out of the way, here’s a look at the table:

MYANMAR

November 12 – Myanmar 4-1 Cambodia

November 16 – Laos 1-3 Myanmar

November 20 – Myanmar 0-0 Vietnam

November 24 – Malaysia vs Myanmar

The draw against Vietnam keeps them on top of the table thanks to better statistics. Against Malaysia, they only need one point as it ensures them one of the top two spots. A loss against Malaysia paired with Vietnam getting any result sees them drop out of the top two spots.

They win the group if they get three points and Vietnam fails to get maximum points, they win with Vietnam winning but end up not having a better goal difference, or if the two teams draw but Vietnam don’t force more goals in their respective match.

VIETNAM

November 8 – Laos 0-3 Vietnam

November 16 – Vietnam 2-0 Malaysia

November 20 – Myanmar 0-0 Vietnam

November 24 – Vietnam vs Cambodia

Second in the table but level on points with Myanmar. A win over Cambodia automatically brings them into the knockout stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup. A draw will still see them through. If they lose, they can still advance as long as Malaysia don’t get the win.

They can win the group if they win and Myanmar fail to get three points, or if both teams can get the win but Vietnam end up with better goal difference.

MALAYSIA

November 8 – Cambodia 0-1 Malaysia

November 12 – Malaysia 3-1 Laos

November 16 – Vietnam 2-0 Malaysia

November 24 – Malaysia vs Myanmar

Malaysia have a big game ahead against the table leaders. A win over Myanmar sees them through to the next round. They can also go through with a draw only if Vietnam lose heavily to Cambodia it erases Vietnam’s goal difference cushion.

Despite being third, Malaysia can still win the group if they beat Myanmar and Vietnam fail to get maximum points against Cambodia.

CAMBODIA

November 8 – Cambodia 0-1 Malaysia

November 12 – Myanmar 4-1 Cambodia

November 20 – Cambodia 3-1 Laos

November 24 – Vietnam vs Cambodia

Cambodia are already eliminated from the AFF Suzuki Cup but their performance against Vietnam may still have an effect on who advances.

LAOS

November 8 – Laos 0-3 Vietnam

November 12 – Malaysia 3-1 Laos

November 16 – Laos 1-3 Myanmar

November 20 – Cambodia 3-1 Laos

Failing to register a single point in four matches, Laos have been eliminated from the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Here’s a graphical look at the permutations: