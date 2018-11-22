As the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 enters its crucial stages of the competition, teams now know their chances of being one of the top four teams or whether their journey has mathematically come to an end. And Indonesia, one of the biggest nations in the tournament, have been eliminated from the race.

Despite still looking for their first AFF Suzuki Cup title, the Indonesians have generally fared well in the competition. In the 12 editions of this tournament, Tim Garuda have reached the semifinals eight times. They are also the team with the most finishes as runners-up with five, with the 2016 competition ending in the same manner.

We take a look at the four times Indonesia failed to make it out of the group stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

2007 – AFTER THREE CONSECUTIVE FINISHES AS RUNNERS-UP

Ahead of the 2007 competition, Tim Garuda were runners-up in the previous three AFF Suzuki Cups which automatically placed them as one of the top contenders.

In 2007, they were placed in Group B alongside Singapore, Vietnam and Laos and it was an extremely close affair among the top three teams.

Indonesia began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Laos, but would settle for draws against the other two countries.

Ironically, Singapore and Vietnam would also only beat Laos in the group stages so there was a three-way tie on points at the end of the group stages. Sadly, the Indonesians were the odd-man out with the lowest goal difference compared to the other two who poured it on in their wins over the group minnows.

2012 – AFTER AN APPARENT RESURGENCE

After being eliminated five years earlier, the Indonesians went on to impress in the next two editions of the AFF Suzuki Cup, finishing as semifinalists in 2008 and, again, as runners-up in 2010.

The 2012 campaign saw them pitted against familiar foes as Singapore, Malaysia and Laos were grouped with them but this time, they started off with a surprising 2-2 draw to Laos. In fact, they were on the verge of losing that match until a 90th-minute goal from Vendry Mofu salvaged a point for the favourites.

They would bounce back and beat Singapore 1-0 in the next round which put them in a good stead to make it to the knockout stages.

Unfortunately, in their last group match, two goals inside two minutes saw them take a 2-0 defeat from Malaysia as the Indonesians finished third in the group and disappointingly crashed out of the competition.

2014 – BACK TO BACK EXITS

After a disappointing AFF Suzuki Cup in 2012, many were considering the Indonesians to make a furious comeback in the 2014 edition.

Laos, Vietnam and the Philippines were pitted against Tim Garuda in the group stages and Indonesia had all the chances to move on.

Their first match would be against Vietnam and another late goal from the team salvaged a point in a 2-2 draw.

In what came as a shocker, Indonesia were dominated by the Philippines as they lost 4-0, surrendering three goals in a span of 27 minutes at one point in the second half.

At this point, they had a slim chance of making it through as the Azkals had six points while Vietnam were tied with Tim Garuda but had a big advantage in goal difference. They needed a big win over Laos and hope that the Azkals completely dominate the Vietnamese.

It was not meant to be as, despite their 5-1 thrashing of Laos, Vietnam won the group with a 3-1 win over the Azkals which eliminated the Indonesians in the group stages for the second-straight year, a first for the nation.

2018 – WITH ONE MATCH REMAINING

Looking at the on-going competition, Indonesia were effectively eliminated while not being on the pitch.

In a match between the Philippines and Thailand, where both were battling for the top spot on the table, a win from either squad would have still given the Indonesians hope.

Only winning one of their three matches in the competitions, their group was certainly highly competitive and they needed other contenders to beat each other for them to stand a chance.

Unfortunately, the match ended in a 1-1 draw which saw the Philippines and Thailand end up with seven points each. As for Indonesia, they had three points with one match remaining which means they were unable to make up for the deficit.