Time for Singapore to go out there and fight for our own lives – Fandi Ahmad

Fandi Ahmad was pleased with Singapore’s 6-1 win over Timor-Leste in their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup Group B match on Wednesday but challenged his players to stand up and be counted for in their final group game.

The Lions needed goals to ensure they stand a chance of qualifying for the semifinals and the players followed the game plan by routing the visitors for six.

Safuwan Baharudin netted a hat-trick, Ikhsan Fandi had a brace and Faris Ramli scored one as the Timorese failed to deal with the set-piece situations from the Lions, which left Fandi pleased.

“First and foremost, I’m happy to get all three points. The set-pieces worked well today and we live to fight another day,” Fandi said.

“Safuwan’s headers were the inspiration for the whole team and I thought we could have scored a few more goals but we got the result we wanted.”



While Singapore got the job done on their end, Philippines and Thailand played out a 1-1 draw in Bacolod in the other game on the night.

The result meant that the Lions are in third place and need a win in Bangkok on Sunday to ensure qualification. Another way of making it to the final four is for Singapore to draw against Thailand, while hoping Indonesia beat Philippines.

Despite knowing Indonesia could swing the group standings in Singapore’s favour, Fandi wants his team to get the job done on their own.

“End of the day, the last game will decide our fate and I believe in my team. We will give the Thais a good fight even though they are favourites. We will try to surprise them in their own backyard.

“I don’t want to depend on Indonesia because they are already out of the tournament. We won’t depend on anybody else except ourselves. It is about time we go out there and fight for our own lives.”

With Indonesia and Timor-Leste out of the running in Group B, Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Azkals, defending champions Thailand and Singapore will now slug it out for the top two spots to make it through to the final four.