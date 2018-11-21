After finally being able to play for the Azkals in a 1-1 draw against Thailand in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B encounter in Panaad, head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson emphasised Alvaro Silva’s presence in the Philippines’ backline as an important element for the squad.

It is to note that Silva was not able to play for the Philippines in the first two matches due to eligibility concerns that needed to be settled.

After that hurdle was resolved and he received the signal to play in the Thailand match, it was evident that his contribution to the backline has been very much solid.

His inclusion in the starting lineup gave an improved level of stability on the Philippines’ defence that thwarted several promising moves by the War Elephants.

man of the 1st half #AlvaroSilva haha #Azkals 🔥🔥🔥 — Neil Patrick (@neilpatricks7) November 21, 2018

After the match, Eriksson heaped praise on his defender after being finally able to hand him a debut in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

“Alvaro Silva is a fantastic defender,” said the Azkals head coach.

“I think he can play at any level. He’s clever, with a good header on him. He has pace (for a defender)… He’s very important for us.”

Alvaro Silva is an experienced centre-back who started his career in Spain before moving to Asia where he had several tenures in different clubs.

His eligibility to play for the Azkals came probably at the best possible time – against defending AFF Suzuki Cup champions Thailand with the top spot in the Group B at stake.

Before he was able to play for the Philippines this AFF Suzuki Cup, The Azkals’ backline was basically a makeshift one, with midfielder Paul Mulders deputising for one of the centre-back positions.

Philippines will face Indonesia in the final group match on November 25 while Thailand and Singapore face each other in the other encounter on the same day.