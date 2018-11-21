AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from Philippines 1-1 Thailand

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at the 1-1 draw between Philippines and Thailand in Wednesday’s AFF Suzuki Cup Group B clash.

Given both sides headed into the game at Panaad Stadium with a maximum six points from two matches, there was plenty at stake for Group B joint leaders Thailand and Philippines.

Despite the Azkals dominating proceedings from the start, it was Thailand who drew first blood courtesy of Supachai Jaided’s close-range finish in the 51st minute.

But, with nine minutes remaining, Jovin Bedic’s deflected 20-yard effort took a wicked deflection and hit the bar and was then fumbled by opposition goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom into his own goal, leaving both sides having to settle for a share of the spoils.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the five talking points from the match.

1) Have Philippines found the secret to match Thailand?

For awhile now, Thailand have been widely regarded as untouchable in Southeast Asia, with any opposition team automatically the underdogs when coming up against them.

Surprisingly, Philippines were by far the better side on Wednesday and could have been two goals up by halftime had they not been let down by their finishing.

It was not some tactical play in particular that saw them better the Thais but, rather, sheer determination and belief that they could get the win.

While some teams previously have lost the battle even before the first whistle by fearing the War Elephants, Philippines did not show them any respect and it definitely unsettled the defending champions.

2) Could a lack of quality in goal be Thailand’s weak link?

Plenty has been made about the strength in depth Thailand possess, given how dominant they have been thus far despite fielding effectively a ‘B’ team.

However, perhaps their one weakness could be a lack of capable replacements for goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan.

Despite doing well for club side Buriram United, Siwarak Tedsungnoen was culpable for the late goal they conceded in the 4-2 win over Indonesia, and his replacement on Wednesday – Chatchai Budprom – inexplicably helped Bedic’s shot into his own goal after it had hit the bar and come back out to safety.

3) Alvaro Silva will only strengthen the Azkals

Having had to wait to be cleared to play at the tournament, Alvaro Silva was finally given the green light ahead of the match and was immediately named in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s starting XI.

Despite being thrusted into the action against the reigning champions, Silva did not miss a beat and looked comfortable alongside Carli de Murga in the heart of defence.

Considering how Philippines have often sent out makeshift defences littered with midfielders in the past, the availability of the Spanish-born centre-back is a huge bonus.

4) Thailand’s change in tactics backfired

In what should be viewed as just how much of a threat the Thais expected Philippines to be, coach Milovan Rajevac switched from their usual 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3, effectively sacrificing a creative No. 10 for a shield in front of his defenders.

However, it meant that Thailand did not press as high as usual and instead sat deep, allowing De Murga and Silva to bring possession up to near the halfway line, while the likes of Manny Ott and Stephan Schrock were allowed to drop deep and receive the ball under little pressure.

Even more curiously, Rajevac opted for Pokklaw Anan as the defensive fulcrum when Tanaboon Kesarat might have been the more obvious option, and – as a result – the War Elephants never controlled the midfield battle.

5) Indonesia the biggest losers despite not taking to the field

Interestingly enough, the biggest losers out of the 1-1 draw was neither Thailand nor Philippines but Indonesia, who were not even playing the other Group B game – a 6-1 win by Singapore over Timor-Leste.

With the result taking Thailand and Philippines to seven points apiece, the Indonesians are now incapable of finishing inside the top two and reaching the semi-finals, even if they win their final match on Sunday.

What started out as a tournament that promised aplenty has now ended on a whim, and Indonesian fans have every right to be unhappy with the performance.