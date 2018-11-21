AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Philippines 1-1 Thailand, Player ratings

It was highly-anticipated and once the whistle blew, it was highly-competitive but nothing separated the Philippines and Thailand when they met at the Panaad Stadium in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Both teams scored in the second half, with the War Elephants getting the lead just before the hour mark, but the Azkals were able to find yet another late goal to equalise.

Now as both teams share the points, they see themselves unmoved in the standings and we take a quick look at the player ratings for both nations.

PHILIPPINES

Michael Falkesgaard – (6/10) – Saved one shot in the contest and could not do anything with Thailand’s opener as it was against the run of play.

Carli de Murga – (6/10) – Was physical throughout the match and did enough to disrupt any momentum that the Thai strikers wanted to build.

Alvaro Silva – (6/10) – A much-anticipated feature in the line up, he did enough and had the intensity throughout the game. Was involved in the Azkals’ first real threat in the match.

Stephan Palla – (6/10) – Along with Sato, they frustrated the Thais along the wings and even got them cautioned. Unfortunately was one of the reasons the Thai scored as he lost track of the wingers.

Martin Steuble – (5/10) – One of two Azkals players to get carded, he did well in terms of keeping the match’s intensity high with tackles and physicality.

Daisuke Sato – (7/10) – Clearly frustrated the Thais when he was on the ball, Sato won the Azkals’ first clear chance. Was a menace on the wings.

Stephan Schrock – (8/10) – Arguably the best player on the pitch, Schrock kept plowing on the wings and had threatening runs and passes to keep the Thai defence on their toes. He was a handful all night.

Manuel Ott – (6/10) – Had a decent shift as he had chances on goal and moved forward as needed.

John-Patrick Strauss – (6/10) – Second Azkals player to get cautioned, he also had a decent shift as he challenged Thailand in the midfield.

Patrick Reichelt – (6/10) – Missed a few chances and appeared slow in some instances, helped in the build up of the equaliser.

Phil Younghusband – (6/10) – Had a tough night as the Thais always had at least one man in front of him. Had a golden chance to score at one point but his attempt went straight to the keeper.

SUBSTITUTES:

Iain Ramsey – (5/10) – Came in to replace Sato as they were looking for an equaliser. Did a decent job with the limited time he had.

Jovin Bedic – (8/10) – Came in the 78th minute, scored in the 81st. Thailand’s keeper could’ve done better but his goal counts and it results in shared points.

James Younghusband – (5/10) – Came in the 89th minute for his brother and did not have enough time to make an impact.

THAILAND

Chatchai Budprom – (5/10) – The Philippines kept moving forward for most of the match, with five shots on target, but he could have done much better with the eventual equaliser as he appeared to fumble the ball on what was supposed to be a routine pick-up.

Korrakot Wiriya-Udomsiri – (5/10) – Was widely troubled by Stephan Schrock through most of the contest.

Philip Roller – (6/10) – Mixed bag as he was clearly affected by the Philippines’ physical play and he drew the game’s first card. He did provide the assist to Thailand’s only goal to make up for his caution.

Chalermpong Kerdkaew – (6/10) – Did well enough through the game as they were able to stop most of the Philippines’ attack. Even in the eventual equaliser, defence did enough and the shot should have been stopped by the keeper.

Pansa Hemviboon – (6/10) – Similar to his partner, did well enough to keep the Azkals’ main scoring threats at bay for the most part.

Supachai Jaided – (7/10) – The War Elephants’ goal scorer, made a good play and continued to push forward to receive a low cross from Roller.

Thitipan Puangchan – (5/10) – Got into an early tussle with the Azkals’ wingers and eventually picked up a yellow card in the 23rd minute.

Tanaboon Kesarat – (4/10) – Did little to leave his mark in the match, got cautioned in the 25th minute and was eventually substituted in the 67th.

Pokkhao Anan – (6/10) – Won some key balls during the time that the Azkals were mounting their attacks and had a decent shift.

Sanrawat Dechmitr – (5/10) – Had a few chances on goal but failed to convert and look threatening. Could have done more.

Adisak Kraisorn – (5/10) – Was neutralised for the most part as the Azkals’ defence was well-aware of his capabilities. Was subbed out in the 88th.

Sasalak Haiprakhon – (5/10) – Came on with a little more than an hour to operate but was unable to leave his mark in the game.

Chayanan Pombuppha – (5/10) – Brought in with less than two minutes left in regular time.

Mongkol Tossakrai – (5/10) – Came in for Thailand’s goal scorer in injury time and did not have enough time to make a difference.

