AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: The Azkals didn’t show Thailand too much respect… and it worked

Philippines and Thailand played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City and moved to 7 points each on the Group B table. Thailand came into the match as slight favourites but the Azkals didn’t show them too much respect and it worked wonders for them.

The newly-appointed high profile head coach Sven-Goran Erikkson set up his Philippines side in a 4-4-1-1 formation with Manuel Ott and Strauss sitting deep to shield the defence while the two wide players, Daisuke Sato and Stephan Shrock moving forward to provide Phil Younghusband and Patrick Reichelt much-needed support up front.

Shrock, especially, wreaked havoc on the Thailand defence and tormented them with searing runs down the right flank. Most of the Azkals’ opportunities came from there as they registered as many as 18 shots in the end as compared to Thailand’s six.

Thailand, on the other hand, were instructed by Milovan Rajevac to sit back and try and hit the home side on the counter. Both Adisak Kraisorn and Sanrawat Dechmitr were essential to this plan as one of the two forwards up front had to hold up the ball as the other made runs into the space left behind.

The Azkals saw a host of chances go waste in the first half as the defending champions sat back and absorbed the pressure. As a result, the first half ended goal-less. The second half started in a similar fashion as Younghusband came very close to breaking the deadlock in the 51st minute.

⚽⚽ Supachai Jaided registering his 2nd goal at the #AFFSuzukiCup18 handing 🇹🇭 Thailand the opening goal away to the 🇵🇭 Philippines!

That’s when, however, the Azkals lost the plot for a bit and five minutes later, Thailand opened the scoring through Supachai Jaided. Erikkson then brought on Iain Ramsay for Sato which helped the home side gain some momentum again.

Ultimately, it was through substitute Jovin Bedic, who had come on only three minutes earlier, that Philippines equalised. Bedic found some space on the edge of the box and let one fly from long distance. However, his shot took a bizarre deflection for Thailand goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom who jumped on the other side and the ball went in off the post.

Jovin Bedic grabs a dramatic equalizer with the ball rolling into goal after hitting the post and the keeper! 🤩

Both the sides made attacking substitutions in their quest of finding a late winner but none could disturb the scoreline. The match eventually ended 1-1 and both Thailand and Philippines maintained their unbeaten records.

A lot should go down to Erikkson, however, as he set up the Azkals in a way that Thailand weren’t allowed to breathe and play their natural game. Tactical fouls were made everytime the defending champions tried to go on the break, evident by the fact that the Azkals committed as many as 19 fouls.