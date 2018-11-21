AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Ikhsan nets Singapore’s 100th goal, 22 years after Dad Fandi scored First

When Ikhsan Fandi scored Singapore’s fourth goal against Timor-Leste, it also turned out to be their 100th in the AFF Suzuki Cup. 22 years earlier, his father Fandi Ahmad, had scored their first.

Singapore faced Timor-Leste in a do-or-die match in the AFF Suzuki Cup, on November 21. The four-time Champions knew that anything less than a win would put their semifinal hopes in jeopardy. However, it didn’t take long for them to open the scoring, with defender Safuwan Baharudin heading in a corner.

Safuwan then doubled Singapore’s lead before Ikhsan Fandi scored his first of the tournament, and Singapore’s third. And Ikhsan was on hand again, moments later, when he shrugged off his marker to score with a beautiful bicycle kick.

The 19-year-old’s second goal of the day may not have added much value to the scoreline, with Singapore already leading by 3-1. It did, however, had an impact in the larger scheme of things, as it turned out to be his nation’s 100th goal of the competition.

It is then perhaps poetic, that it was Ikhsan’s father Fandi Ahmad, who had scored their first-ever goal in the competition.

22 years ago, in the competition’s first iteration, Singapore faced Malaysia. It was the Lions’ opening match and they were trailing their opponents by a goal to nil. Finally, in the 89th minute, the hosts scored their first-ever goal, when Fandi Ahmad popped up in the opposition box to level the match!

Furthermore, when Ikhsan found the net today, he and his teammates were being managed by none other than Fandi Ahmad himself.