AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Singapore 6-1 Timor-Leste, Player Ratings

Group B had it all to play for as Singapore took on minnows Timor-Leste at the Singapore National Stadium. Needing to win handsomely, the hosts put pedal to the metal and ended up scoring half a dozen goals against a hapless Timor-Leste side. Here are the player ratings from the entertaining game:

Singapore

GK – Hassan Sunny (7/10): Conceded a goal in the first half but recovered well and had a spotless second period of the game.

DF – Zulfahmi Arifin (9/10): Had a brilliant game overall. Assisted two goals for Singapore and was solid at the back.

DF – Safuwan Baharudin (9.5/10): Scored an incredible hat-trick and assisted a goal for his team in a memorable 90 minutes.

DF – Irfan Fandi (7/10): Not afraid to put in a tackle, didn’t score or assist but did his job in defence.

DF – Zulgarnaen Suzliman (7/10): Had a decent game at right back, attacked and defended well.

MF – Shakir Hamzah (7/10): Was more than willing to get forward and his creativity was admirable.

MF – Hariss Harun (8/10): Had an interesting game with a decent amount of chances. Perhaps should have scored a goal, but his assist was worth it.

MF – Izzdin Shafiq (7/10): Got forward at will at times, but needed to be more clinical for Singapore in attack.

MF – Gabriel Quak (6/10): Had a decent first period and made some chances, but was subbed off early in the second half and didn’t have a further impact.

FW – Khairul Amri (7.5/10): Complemented the Singapore attack well. Maybe could have done more to score.

FW – Ikhsan Fandi (9/10): Had a near perfect outing with two stunning goals and a sensational overall performance.

SUB – Nazrul Nazari (7/10): Came on in the second half and calmed things down for Singapore.

SUB – Faris Ramli (8.5/10): Replaced Khairul Amri and did his job with precision, even scoring a goal late on.

SUB – Iqbal Hussain (NA): Came on in the dying minutes and had no real contribution.

Timor-Leste

GK – Aderito Fernandes (4/10): Was shell-shocked throughout the game and conceded six in the end.

DF – Jose Guterres Silva (5/10): Couldn’t fill in left back as he would have wanted, was left too open at times.

DF – Filomeno Junior Da Costa (5/10): Wasn’t proficient enough at center back and lacked the drive to stop opposition attacks.

DF – Gumario Moreira (5/10): Like his fellow defenders, Moreira lacked the initiative needed to stop Singapore from breaking through.

DF – Feliciano Gonsalves (5/10): Left his position at odd moments and couldn’t recover, leading to more attacking threats.

MF – Adelino De Oliviera (6/10): Central midfield was left to be bossed around by the home side, and De Oliviera didn’t do enough to keep his team in it.

MF – Nataniel De Jesus Reis (6/10): Similar story, couldn’t hold the ball long enough to make decisive passes for Timor.

MF – Domingos Freitas (5/10): Suffered an injury in the first half and couldn’t continue.

MF – Silviero Da Silva Garcia (5/10): Couldn’t make an impact on the wide flanks, couldn’t defend well either.

FW – Nelson Viegas (7/10): Found an assist for the only goal for Timor-Leste, couldn’t catch a break in the second half.

FW – Rufino Walter Gama (8/10): Did what he does best. Scored a good goal but couldn’t do any more.

SUB – Osvaldo Belo (5/10): Came on due to an on-field injury. Largely peripheral.

SUB – Nidio Alves (5/10): Second half substitute who didn’t impact the game much.

SUB – Henrique Martins (4/10): Came on for twenty minutes and didn’t do a whole lot.