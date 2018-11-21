AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Azkals leave it late to force Thailand draw

Philippines netted an 81st-minute equaliser to earn a dramatic 1-1 draw against Thailand in Group B of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 on Wednesday evening.

Following a goalless first half at the Panaad Stadium which they had perhaps surprisingly dominated, Philippines thought they would be breaking the deadlock in the 51st minute when Stephan Schrock did brilliantly down the right to set up Phil Younghusband, only for his low effort to be saved by an alert Chatchai Budprom.

Then, just five minutes later, Thailand opened the scoring against the run of play as Philp Roller broke free down the right and slid in a cross for Supachai Jaided to stab home from close range.

⚽⚽ Supachai Jaided registering his 2nd goal at the #AFFSuzukiCup18 handing 🇹🇭 Thailand the opening goal away to the 🇵🇭 Philippines!

#TimeToShine #PHIvTHA Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/bafyDENbm9 pic.twitter.com/caJcnE6dOa — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 21, 2018

But just when it looked as though the Thais would go on to claim the win, Azkals substitute Jovin Bedic found space on the edge of the box with nine minutes remaining and tried his luck.

His effort took a wicked deflection and came back off the post, where a recovering Chatchai Budprom could only palm it into his own goal.

Jovin Bedic grabs a dramatic equalizer with the ball rolling into goal after hitting the post and the keeper! 🤩

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #PHIvTHA Follow the match LIVE 👉 https://t.co/bafyDENbm9 pic.twitter.com/WTnQWNb4hQ — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 21, 2018

With neither side able to find a winner in the remainder of the contest, both sides remain unbeaten in the tournament and are joint-top of Group B on seven points, with neither assured of a place in the semi-finals yet with one game still to go.

PHILIPPINES: Michael Falkesgaard, Martin Steuble, Carli de Murga, Alvaro Silva, Stephan Palla (Jovin Bedic 78’), John-Patrick Strauss, Manny Ott, Stephan Schrock, Phil Younghusband (James Younghusband 89’), Daisuke Sato (Iain Ramsay 63’), Patrick Reichelt.

THAILAND: Chatchai Budprom, Philip Roller, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri, Pokklaw Anan, Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat (Sasalak Haiprakhon 67’), Sanrawat Dechmitr, Supachai Jaided (Mongkol Tossakrai 90+2’), Adisak Kraisorn (Chananan Pombuppha 88’).