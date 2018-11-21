AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Safuwan, Ikhsan on fire as Lions stay in the hunt

Singapore remain in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 after cruising to a 6-1 Group B win over Timor-Leste on Wednesday.

Needing to win the match at the National Stadium by a significant margin to give themselves the best chance of progress, it took the Lions 12 minutes to break the deadlock.

A corner was floated by Zulfahmi Arifin to the back post and was met with a towering header from Safuwan Baharudin, which was spilled over the line by Aderito at his near post.

But, straight from the restart, the Singapore defence were caught napping and Nelson Viegas was somehow allowed to race through on goal and square the ball to leave Rufino Gama with a simple tap-in for the equaliser.

Stunned by seeing their lead chalked off in such rapid fashion, the Lions did resemble wounded animals looking to respond.

That duly arrived in the 19th minute when a ferocious freekick on the edge of the box by Ikhsan Fandi was parried by Aderito back into the danger area, and Safuwan was on hand to lash home on the rebound.

Right on the half-hour mark, the hosts added a third from another set-piece situation with Ikhsan reacted quickest to convert from close range after a Shakir Hamzah header from Zulfahmi’s deft delivery into the box had been blocked.

Ikhsan then got a double of his own three minutes before halftime in sensational fashion after Aderito flapped at a high ball, meeting Safuwan’s flick-on header with a sumptuous bicycle kick into the back of the net.

Despite creating a host of chances after the break, it initially looked as though Singapore would not add to their tally.

However, Faris Ramli added a fifth in the 90th minute when he nodded home a Zulfahmi corner at the near post, before Safuwan completed his hat-trick in injury-time when he met a left-wing cross by Hariss with a brilliant header from a tight angle that looped over Aderito and in.

Still, the 1-1 draw between Philippines and Thailand leaves the Lions third in Group B and they must now get a result against the Thais to have any chance of reaching the semis.

SINGAPORE: Hassan Sunny, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Zulfahmi Arifin, Gabriel Quak (Nazrul Nazari 55’), Izzdin Shafiq, Hariss Harun, Shakir Hamzah, Ikhsan Fandi (Iqbal Hussain 90+3’), Khairul Amri (Faris Ramli 65’).

TIMOR-LESTE: Aderito, Feliciano Goncalves, Gumario, Filomeno Junior, Jose Silva, Silveiro Garcia (Henrique Cruz 70’), Nataniel Reis, Adelino Trindade, Domingos (Osvaldo Belo 32’), Rufino Gama, Nelson Viegas.