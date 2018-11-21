Ikhsan Fandi scored a spectacular bicycle kick in the 42nd minute of Singapore’s 6-1 thrashing of Timor-Leste in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang. And it brought back memories of one of the great goals scored by a Singapore legend at the old National Stadium 25 years ago!

Timor-Leste have been the whipping boys in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and it continued to be the narrative when they faced Singapore in their final group match of the tournament. But the main talking point from the game was not the amount of goals the Singapore Lions scored, the manner in which one particular effort went in.

It was the 42nd-minute goal scored by Ikhsan Fandi which made it 4-1 to Singapore just minutes before the half-time that had football fans across Southeast Asia talking. And the 19-year-old Young Lions star found the back of the net with one of the most spectacular goals this edition of the tournament has seen so far!

It all started with a Singapore free kick floated into the box from the left towards the end of the first half. Timor-Leste custodian Aderito Fernandes came off his line to punch the ball away, but only as far as Lions centre-back Safuwan Baharudin who would score a hattrick on the night.

Safuwan wasted no time to head the ball back across the goal where Ikhsan was battling with Timor-Leste defence Junior da Costa. The young striker comfortably broke free of the defender and produced an overhead kick to find the back of the net as the Singapore fans erupted in celebration.

Ikhsan scoring his second of the night would have made his dad Fandi Ahmad proud. But for the Singapore head coach and for more senior of the Singapore fans, Ikhsan’s effort would have reminded them of another goal scored 25 years earlier by one of the greatest footballers Singapore has every produced — Sundramoorthy and his net-bulger from 1993 against Brunei.

Fandi’s former teammate Sundramoorthy, who is also at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as the Laos national team coach, produced a spectacular effort 25 years ago which was hailed as one of the greatest goals ever seen at Singapore’s National Stadium.

This time it was a ball hoofed over from the defence to the opposition half that started the attack. Nazri Nasir brought the ball under his control and launched forward along the right wing before crossing it across the goal at a good height.

Sundramoorthy who had little time to adjust his run and body to pull off that acrobatic effort which clipped the underside of the bar and went in!! Absolute masterclass!

Who scored the better of the goals? We are inclined to go with Sundram’s vintage effort against Brunei!