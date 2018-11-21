When Keisuke Honda took charge of the Cambodian national team, he promised change amidst renewed hope. Now, with their victory against Laos in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, it seems he is delivering on his word.

Goals from Chan Vathanaka, Prak Mony Udom and Keo Sokpheng earned Cambodia their first win in the competition since 2002, sending the fans at Phnom Penh’s Olympic Stadium into delirium.

While the Angkor Warriors have been eliminated from the competition, there are plenty of positives to take away from their campaign and Honda feels they shouldn’t dwell on the past but keep looking to improve, with a trip to Vietnam looming large.

“I’m proud of the players but I don’t want to be happy or sad just based on the result, I want to keep it related to the team’s improvement, because I think we played well in the last couple of games but didn’t win,” he told AFFSuzukiCup.com.

“I told them after the game that it’s a process, so let’s proceed to the next step, and now there is an important game with Vietnam. They have skill and ability, so we need to prepare well.”

The former AC Milan midfielder feels the future is bright for football in the nation and that the whole process will still take time.

“We need time, this is just the beginning. I have seen young talent here but there is not the footballing culture, like in Europe, so now I’m trying to raise their standard and change their mindset.

“These are basic things. They grew up in a different environment, have played with different tactics and at a different standard – I want to raise that.

“I like to give my passion to the Cambodian players. When I signed the contract, I promised to get involved to the maximum, give everything and use my experience to help Cambodian soccer grow in the future.”

Despite defeats to Malaysia and Myanmar earlier in the competition, the mood in the camp remains euphoric and Honda is partly to thank for that. For the coach himself, he is all set to fly back to Australia where he will turn out for the Melbourne Victory.

(Photo credit: AFF Suzuki Cup)