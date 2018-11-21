AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam coach refuses to shake hands with Myanmar coach at Full Time

Myanmar and Vietnam played a hard-fought and entertaining match in the AFF Suzuki Cup yesterday, November 20. Nevertheless, neither side could find the winning goal and the game finished as a draw. However, there was some conflict on the sidelines, as the Vietnam and Myanmar head coaches clashed.

Myanmar and Vietnam went up against each other in the Thuwunna stadium in Yangon, knowing that a win would all but confirm a semifinal spot. As a result, many expected the match to be cagey, with both sides prioritising defence.

However, the match turned out to be quite opposite, with both Myanmar and Vietnam engaged in an end-to-end battle.

While the two teams went after each other on the pitch, there was some conflict brewing on the sidelines as well. Myanmar head coach Antonie Hey and Vietnam head coach Park Hang-Seo came to a disagreement when two of their players clashed.

When Vietnam’s Nguyen Cong Phuong clashed with Myanmar’s Aung Thu, Antonie Hey asked for a card to be shown. However, his counterpart was in disagreement and immediately came to his player’s defence.

The conflict continued throughout the match and resulted in Park refusing to shake hands with Hey after the match.

According to reports, Hey went to the Vietnamese dug-out for post-match formalities, only to be snubbed by Hang Seo. The Vietnam head coach instead sent Que Ngoc Hai to greet Hey.

The incident was a minor one but it does put up a negative impression on an otherwise brilliant match of football.