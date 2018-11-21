AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Predicted XI – Philippines vs Thailand

A top of the table clash in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is about to unfold as Philippines host defending Champions Thailand at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.

Here’s how the two squads are expected to line up:

PHILIPPINES XI (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Michael Falkesgaard

Defenders: Daisuke Sato, Paul Mulders, Carli De Murga, Martin Steuble

Midfielders: Stephan Schrock, Manny Ott, John-Patrick Strauss, Mike Ott

Forwards: Phil Younghusband, Patrick Reichelt

THAILAND XI (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Siwarak Tedsungnoen

Defenders: Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Philip Roller

Midfielders: Tanaboon Kesarat, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Thitipan Puangchan, Mongkol Tossakrai, Nurul Sriyankem

Forwards: Adisak Kraisorn