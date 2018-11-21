AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Predicted XI – Philippines vs Thailand

A top of the table clash in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 is about to unfold as Philippines host defending Champions Thailand at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod.
Here’s how the two squads are expected to line up:
PHILIPPINES XI (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: Michael Falkesgaard
Defenders: Daisuke Sato, Paul Mulders, Carli De Murga, Martin Steuble
Midfielders: Stephan Schrock, Manny Ott, John-Patrick Strauss, Mike Ott
Forwards: Phil Younghusband, Patrick Reichelt
THAILAND XI (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Siwarak Tedsungnoen
Defenders: Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon, Philip Roller
Midfielders: Tanaboon Kesarat, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Thitipan Puangchan, Mongkol Tossakrai, Nurul Sriyankem
Forwards: Adisak Kraisorn