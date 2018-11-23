Singapore’s Ikhsan Fandi ready for Thailand after opening Suzuki Cup account

Ikhsan Fandi revealed that the change in mind set prior to the game against Timor-Leste was the reason he finally found the back of the net as the Lions cruised to a 6-1 victory on Wednesday night at the National Stadium.

The 19-year-old opened his 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup account with a brace after firing blanks in the first two games against Indonesia and Philippines. A 30th-minute goal was followed up by a second just 12 minutes later, when he scored with an incredible bicycle kick.

Having come into the tournament as the Lions’ first-choice striker after scoring three goals in four international friendlies under his father Fandi Ahmad’s guidance, the youngster admitted that the pressure got to him.

“I actually prepared myself differently for this game. I told myself to just play well and support the team as much as possible, and the goals will come,” Ikhsan told FOX Sports Asia.

“In the first two matches, I put a lot of pressure on myself that I must score and I didn’t manage to. So this time around, I changed it up a little bit and went in with my usual pre-game mentality.

“It worked! And now, I’m going to stick to this same mind set going into the game against Thailand.”

Ikhsan’s second goal on the night was Singapore’s 100th goal in the tournament and coincidentally, his father was the man who scored the Republic’s first goal in the tournament back in 1996.

The record was something Ikhsan was aware of before the game but to have managed the feat with a bicycle kick, was a dream come true.

“That type of situation (trying to score a bicycle kick) happened a few times before. I actually attempted it in trainings and matches but this is the first time I succeeded and it was even sweeter because it turned out to be an important goal.

“One day before the game, Eric (Ong) our team manager had a quiz for the players asking us who scored Singapore’s first goal (in the tournament) and we found out it was my father.

“He said we will score our 100th goal against Timor-Leste and I was thinking at the back of my mind that I wanted to be the one.

“To be honest, I didn’t even realise it was the 100th goal when I scored. I just wanted to celebrate but my father told me to calm down and get my head back into the game.”

The huge win, coupled with Thailand’s 1-1 draw in Bacolod against the Philippines, has now put Singapore back in control of their own destiny.

A win at the Rajamangala Stadium on Sunday will send Fandi’s boys into the semifinals but a point might suffice should Indonesia manage to beat the Azkals in the other Group B match.

Despite the various permutations, Ikhsan believes the Lions must go into the match hoping to seal their own destiny rather than look elsewhere.

The affable forward remarked: “We know the result from the other game and we know what we need to do in Thailand.

“In football anything is possible so we just need to stay compact and work as a unit. If the other match goes our way, that’s good but we should be looking at ourselves to get a good result in Bangkok.”

The Lions are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Thursday afternoon and will begin preparations for the do-or-die clash with the War Elephants that is scheduled on Sunday.