AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 5 Points: Ikhsan’s bicycle kick brings Kallang to life

FOX Sports Asia’s Kelvin Leong witnessed the Kallang Roar return to the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday night when Ikhsan Fandi netted an overhead kick to cap off a big win for the Lions against Timor-Leste in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.



Singapore needed a huge victory against the visitors and Fandi Ahmad’s charges duly delivered the brand of attacking football that has sorely been missing at the Kallang venue in recent years.

A final 6-1 scoreline will now send the Lions to Bangkok for their final Group B game against Thailand, to decide who goes through to the semifinals.

Here are five talking points from the match.

1. Singapore’s set-piece prowess to the fore again

While the fans got excited with the attacking brand of football that Fandi brought to the table, it was obvious that the Lions’ best hopes of winning matches came from set-pieces.

Safuwan Baharudin’s first goal came from Zulfahmiri Arifin’s pinpoint corner kick while his second goal was a rebound from Ikhsan’s free-kick.

Another Zulfahmi corner at the death was finished off by Faris Ramli to make it three assists for the left-back.

If Singapore are to get a positive result in Bangkok on Sunday, they need to be clinical when set-piece opportunities come their way.

Singapore have always had that in their weaponry from Radojko Avramovic’s days and it must continue to serve as a key element in the Lions’ game plan.

2. Ikhsan brings Kallang to life with overhead kick

Khairul Amri was adamant that all Ikhsan needed in this tournament was his first goal to get the engine started, and the veteran striker was absolutely spot on.

Against a lesser opponent, the 19-year-old opened his Suzuki Cup account with a simple tap-in for his first goal in the 30th minute but the youngster wasn’t done yet.

43′ GOALLLL! SINGAPORE SCORE! 4-1! WOW! What a finish! Ikhsan Fandi scores his second of the match with a wonderful bicycle kick! Singapore are running away with the game! #SINvTLS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/9Ds1E2eQ8m — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 21, 2018

12 minutes later, another Safuwan far-post header came his way and with one fell swoop of the ball, Ikhsan brought back memories of V. Sundramoorthy’s famous bicycle kick, when he netted with an overhead kick.

Some might argue that his goals came against the minnows of the group but no one can take away the quality he showed in his finishing.

3. Timor-Leste have pace but need better game plan

The Timorese beat Brunei over two legs to qualify for the tournament proper and they have shown in this tournament that they have the attacking verve with star striker Rufino Walter Gama leading the line.

They scored twice against the Azkals and Rufino was at it again with another simple tap-in to make it three goals in three matches.

Like all developing football nations, they have that bit of attacking flair but will not go far unless they can improve from a tactical standpoint.

All said and done, O Sol Nascente can walk away from the tournament with their heads held high, especially when they had to do battle in the ‘Group of Death’.

4. Lions must cut out defensive lapses in Bangkok

Singapore’s objective was to score as many goals as possible against the Timorese and they achieved the target. The only thing that will keep Fandi up at night will be his team’s defensive lapses in concentration.

Right after Safuwan opened the floodgates in the 11th minute, the Singapore defence went to sleep and allowed an unmarked Rufino to ghost in and score the equaliser. All that in the span of three minutes.

13′ GOALLLLL! TIMOR LESTE ARE LEVEL! 1-1! What has happened here?! The entire Singapore team went asleep as Timor Leste work the ball quickly and Rufinho Gama is left with an empty goal to tap in. #SINvTLS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/6neYbNwg9C — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 21, 2018

Against Thailand, they cannot afford such lapses in concentration because the War Elephants will punish them with every given opportunity.

5. Fandi’s charm continues as fans pack the stadium

For a game against the minnows of the group, and even more so, a midweek fixture that kicked off just after office hours, the Singapore supporters made good their word of backing their favourite footballing icon, Fandi.

All 18,408 fans showed up and cheered as one, with the die-hards leading the rest of the spectators in numerous Kallang waves. There has been a very different atmosphere at the stadium since Fandi took charge and that ‘feel-good’ factor seems to have returned to Singapore football.

The players have been rallying for the fans to get behind them and now that the support is there, it is up to Fandi’s men to deliver the brand of football the supporters have been yearning for.

Has the Kallang Roar really returned? Only time will tell, but this has been a good start.