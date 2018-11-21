AFF Suzuki Cup Predicted XI: Singapore vs Timor Leste

We are approaching the end game now. Timor Leste play their final group match of the AFF Suzuki Cup against semifinal hopefuls Singapore. Here is how the two are expected to line up.

Singapore XI (4-4-1-1)

Goalkeeper: H. Sunny

Defenders: Z. Arifin, I. Fandi, S. Baharudin, Z. Suzliman

Midfielders: S. Hamzah, H. Harun, I. Shadiq, G. Quak

Forwards: F. Ramli, I. Fandi

Timor Leste XI (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: A. Fernandes

Defenders: Guterres, Da Costa, Moreira, Goncalves

Midfielders: J.P. Freitas, Nataniel Reis, De Almeida, D. Freitas

Forwards: H. Cruz, R. Gama