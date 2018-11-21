AFF Suzuki Cup Predicted XI: Singapore vs Timor Leste

We are approaching the end game now. Timor Leste play their final group match of the AFF Suzuki Cup against semifinal hopefuls Singapore. Here is how the two are expected to line up.
Singapore XI (4-4-1-1)
Goalkeeper: H. Sunny
Defenders: Z. Arifin, I. Fandi, S. Baharudin, Z. Suzliman
Midfielders: S. Hamzah, H. Harun, I. Shadiq, G. Quak
Forwards: F. Ramli, I. Fandi
Timor Leste XI (4-4-2)
Goalkeeper: A. Fernandes
Defenders: Guterres, Da Costa, Moreira, Goncalves
Midfielders: J.P. Freitas, Nataniel Reis, De Almeida, D. Freitas
Forwards: H. Cruz, R. Gama