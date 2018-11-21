AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Storm already passed by Bacolod, improved weather anticipated for Philippines vs Thailand

Tropical depression Toraji (local name: Samuel) has passed by Bacolod, where the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B match between Philippines and Thailand is about to take place, without much severe effects and with the weather expected to improve near kick-off time.

It was initially reported that the storm was about to hit the city of Bacolod with anticipated heavy rains.

It did hit the city of Bacolod and the island of Negros where it is located, but with the greater weather conditions prevailing in the Philippine region not conducive for tropical storms to further develop, the weather system was not able to further intensify and even traversed much faster than its initial speed.

As of this writing, the storm has already passed by the immediate vicinity and is now on its way to further neighbouring islands.

This is a welcome news for football fans and the involved teams as a much improved playing conditions await right before the big match.

Philippines vs Thailand kicks off at 1930 SGT.