AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Philippines vs Thailand, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

A top of the table clash in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup is about to unfold as Philippines host defending champions Thailand.

The Philippines will face their biggest test yet in their campaign as they face an on-fire Thailand wwith their 11 goals in the competition (the highest at this moment of the tournament) will try to stamp their superiority and seize control of the solo top spot.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Philippines vs Thailand kicks off on November 21, 2018 at 1930 SGT which will be held at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod, Philippines.

FOXSportsAsia.com will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

Fans in the Philippines can catch the action via television broadcast on either ESPN 5 or Aksyon TV. Livestream is also available via ESPN Sports 5‘s Youtube channel.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can also tune into RTM HD Sports and streaming of the tournament will be available on MyKlik.