AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Singapore vs Timor-Leste, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

After dropping their second match against against the Philippines in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, Singapore are raring to bounce back as they face Timor-Leste. But it is easier said than as The Rising Sun have proved that they can be a legitimate threat after giving the same opponents a scare last November 17.

This match is definitely building up to be a compelling one to watch given the contrasting objectives of both sides with The Lions aiming to keep their tournament semifinal hopes alive while eliminated Timor-Leste try to come up with a positive result and close their campaign on a high.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Singapore vs Timor-Leste kicks off on November 21, 2018 at 1930 SGT. The venue is at Singapore National Stadium.

FOXSportsAsia.com will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

Singapore fans can tune in to Okto on television and Toggle via livestream.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into RTM HD Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on MyKlik.