AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Alvaro Silva’s tournament debut for Azkals still up in the air – Eriksson

Azkals centre-back Alvaro Silva, due to eligibility concerns, has yet to play for the Philippines in the on-going AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign and is still not confirmed to suit up against Thailand on the November 21 Group B clash.

During the prematch presser last November 20, Azkals head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson was still mum on the status of the defender’s readiness to feature in the lineup when asked by FOX Sports Asia, stating that the matter is still under deliberation.

“I hope so (on Silva getting the green-light to feature in the Suzuki Cup). But I cannot answer (yet),” said the former England manager.

“I think at this moment, (a) meeting is on-going (regarding the availability of Silva) and I really hope so. We need him, but I don’t know (what the AFF Suzuki Cup technical committee’s decision will be).”

It is to note that after a good showing overall by the Philippines during their first match against Singapore, concerns were raised on the defensive end after the second match against Timor-Leste.

The Timorese squad were almost able to complete a fightback by reducing the deficit to one goal after the Philippines initially raced to a 3-0 advantage.

A concern on the centre-back position could be one of the possible issues with Paul Mulders (naturally a midfielder) deputising for the spot where Silva should be the first option. Amani Aguinaldo, who is operating primarily in the centre of the defence is yet to feature in the tournament through reasons yet to be known.

Alvaro Silva began his professional career in Spain with tenures with Malaga, Xerez and Cadiz before eventually moving to Asian club football with stints with Daejon Citizen (South Korea), Ha Noi FC (Vietnam), and Kedah (Malaysia).

