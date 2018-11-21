AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: How Myanmar held the mighty Vietnam to a goalless draw

Vietnam have been pretty much perfect in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup so far. The Golden Dragons had won both their group games going into matchday four; that too without conceding a single goal. As a result, when they came up against Myanmar, many expected it to be another walk in the park for the 2008 Champions. However, it wasn’t the case as Myanmar eked out a draw against their mighty opponents.

Stat Attack

For those of us who choose to hero the stats, Vietnam are the crafty antagonists.

The Golden Dragons are well-versed in getting a result in their favour despite the stats heavily against them. They did it against Malaysia when they ran out 2-0 winners despite having just 31 per cent of the ball; a tactic some may even define as Jose Mourinho-esque.

And against Myanmar, the Golden Dragons were at it again. They sat back during large parts of the game as depicted by the statistics:

Myanmar beat their opponents in terms of share of the ball. The Asian Lions had 53 per cent possession and played 418 passes, almost 50 more than Vietnam.

On the other hand, Vietnam made good use of the ball. During their dominant period, Vietnam had 15 shots, 5 of which were on target. However, they were ultimately let down by their own finishing.

Vietnam’s Woes

Myanmar worked really hard on the night, there is no denying that. The Asian Lions did have a major chunk of the possession but looked far more vulnerable than their Group A opponents.

The movement of the Vietnam frontline was a thing of beauty, as they played inch-perfect passed to their teammates running into position. However, at the end of the day, the Golden Dragons couldn’t make their chances count and ended up missing several golden opportunities to go ahead.

There was also a dubious decision to contend with. Vietnam looked to have taken the lead in the 77th minute when substitute Nguyen Van Toan tapped a rebound into the net; only to see his strike to be ruled out for offside. Replays showed that the forward was indeed onside when the first ball was played, leaving the players and the fans bewildered.

Myanmar’s Might

Myanmar are a footballing nation on the rise. The Asian Lions are on somewhat of a resurgence since 2010, after 40 years of disappointment. However, none would’ve expected them to be topping Group ‘A’ after four matchdays. Some would’ve even placed them outside of the top two.

Myanmar pull off what might've been considered unthinkable and hold Vietnam to a 0-0 draw at home. Big step toward topping the group stage. #MYAvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Ryan Steele (ライアン) (@Steelinho) November 20, 2018

However, Myanmar executed their game plan to perfection. They isolated the Vietnamese forwards time and again by breaking down the passing lanes. Moreover, Myanmar’s defensive 4-1-4-1 formation made them invulnerable to counter-attacks, something Vietnam have used extensively in their previous games.

Furthermore, Myanmar’s two fullbacks did a decent job as well, keeping Vietnam’s advancing wingbacks in check. However, Vietnam still managed to find gaps in behind their defence, only to be let down by poor finishing.

At the end of the day, it was a pretty solid performance from Myanmar, who are on track to finish first in Group A. If they equal or better Vietnam’s result on Matchday 5, they will be up against Group B runners-up, leaving the Golden Dragons potentially facing Thailand in the semifinals.