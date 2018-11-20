AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Fans frustrated over offside incident as Myanmar and Vietnam play out goalless draw

Fans of the travelling Vietnamese contingent were left frustrated and confused at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 over a shocking offside call late in the second half, that dashed hopes of a victory for the visitors and kept Myanmar leaders of Group A on goal difference.

The incident occurred late on in the game, and involved a Vietnam attack that almost deserved a goal. Quang Hai’s smart effort was only parried by the goalkeeper, and fell kindly into the path of his Vietnamese teammate, who slotted home for what appeared to be the opening goal.

The linesman however, immediately raised his flag for offside, much to the bewilderment of the Vietnam players and fans. On a second replay, it became clear that it was indeed a mistake from the referee’s assistant that cost the visitors a chance to take the lead.

77′ GOOO…..OFFSIDE! The Myanmar goalkeeper Zin Htet saves the first shot from Quang Hai but sends it straight into the path of a Vietnamese attacker. The ball does end up in the net only for the linesman to flag it offside! #MYAvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/p3u10nyCv3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 20, 2018

While Vietnam do not need to lose too much heart in terms of where they stand with regards to qualification for the semi-finals, a section of their fans were quick to point out the mistake of the assistant who flagged for offside.

I don’t know what he was thinking, clearly onside 😂 #MYAvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 — SURYA (@iamsuryanailham) November 20, 2018

VIE 0 – 0 MYA

I’m not quite satisfied with this result. We had so many chances and the refs weren’t fair. #AFFSuzukiCup18 — Petrichor (@zpetrichor) November 20, 2018

Myanmar bought this Ref lol — Ten78 (@jackMe95) November 20, 2018

The result was a tame 0-0 in the end, with perhaps both sides trying their best to avoid defeat. While Vietnam will be disappointed with the disallowed goal, they will know that have secured qualification to the next round, as have Myanmar.

And so here it is! The top two in Group A haven’t been able to find a way past each other. As it stands, both Myanmar and Vietnam live to fight another day. The group will now be decided on the final match-day!#MYAvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/gGnSq8BbqE — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 20, 2018