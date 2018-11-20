AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar 0-0 Vietnam, Player Ratings

Myanmar and Vietnam, two heavyweights of Group A went head to head on Matchday 4, in a bid to claim supremacy. However, neither side could find a winning goal, or even a goal, to stake their claim. And hence, we saw the first 0-0 draw of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup. Here’s how the players fared in that one.

Myanmar

Z. Kyaw (7): Had a good game between the posts and made some crucial saves. In the end, Zin Htet was the reason Myanmar didn’t concede a goal on the night.

W. M. Kyaw (6): Struggled to deal with the movement of the Vietnamese forwards. Was lucky to not concede a goal.

M. Zaw (6): Troubled by the Vietnam forward line all throughout the match but still managed to keep things tight at the back. Ultimately it was his goalkeeper, combined with Vietnam’s poor finishing that saved the day.,

S. M. Kyaw (6): Had a fairly average game. Did put in some good tackles to rattle the Vietnamese forwards now and then.

N. Kyaw (6): Didn’t offer much in the attack but did manage to keep things tight at the back.

B. Hlaing (5): Has been Myanmar’s most important player in the tournament so far, along with the mercurial Aung Thu. Didn’t look at his absolute best today and even managed to pick up a needless booking for showing aggression towards an opposition player; after he had himself brought him down.

M. Maung (6): Had a fairly average game and couldn’t make the most of open spaces. Maung’s night summed up the entire Myanmar attack- skilful yet lacking the final ball.

P. W. Htet (6): Didn’t do anything spectacular. He did, however, manage to retain and recycle possession but was ultimately replaced before the hour mark.

M. A. Lwin (6): Asked to play behind the striker, Lwin couldn’t channel his creative side. A couple of chances did fell to him but failed to find the target with both.

S. Aung (6): Was fairly average in attack and couldn’t provide that one final pass to Aung Thu.

T. Aung (7): In the end, it was Myanmar’s star man who was their best player on the pitch. Aung Thu did brilliantly, playing in the striker position. He often dragged the Vietnam backline wide with his run, while at the same time opening up spaces. Was let down by his teammates on the night.

Substitutes

T.H. Aung (6): Came on to replace Phyo Wai Htet before the hour mark but didn’t do much better than him.

N. Oo (6): Came in place of wide-man Sithu Aung on the 74th minute. Did look to trouble the Vietnam backline on the counter but ended up with nothing to show for it.

Y.K. Oo (6): Entered the pitch for the final ten minutes in place of Lwin. Occupied the position behind the striker but couldn’t provide the final pass.

Vietnam

V. Dang (6): Didn’t have much to do in the goal. However, he was called upon a couple of times. Nevertheless, he dealt with the trouble easily.

D. M. Do (6): Had difficulty dealing with Aung Thu but managed to keep the rest of the Myanmar frontline in check. Cut down the passing lanes and enjoyed a decent outing.

D. T. Tran (6): Held things firm at the back and despite running into trouble with Myanmar’s star man, kept his composure and dealt with it.

Q. N. Hai (6): Helped Vietnam keep a third cleansheet in three games. Dealt with Myanmar forwards with ease.

P. V. Duc (7): Was slotted in the wingback position on the righthand side. Helped his side maintain their shape throughout the 90 minutes. Helped in both attack and defence.

N. Quang Hai (8): Vietnam troubled Myanmar for a large portion of the game and Quang Hai had a hand in it. The central midfielder kept the game flowing whilst also breaking down the opposition attacks from time to time.

L. Truong (6): Played some decent football till the time he was on the pitch. Was substituted for Do Hung Dung after halftime.

V. H. Doan (6): Was deployed as the left wing-back and kept things in shape. Couldn’t provide much help in the attack, however.

N. C. Phoung (6): Had some really good chances to open the scoring but hit the ball straight towards the goalkeeper.

N. V. Quyet (7): Was taken off at halftime but looked lively up until that point. Came closest to scoring for Vietnam after his volley crashed against the post.

N. A. Duc (6): Had two big chances, both from corners, to score in the first half but couldn’t find the target on either occasion. Was a bad day in the office for a striker who has been absolutely lethal so far.

Substitutes

D. H. Dung (6): Entered the pitch after halftime in place of Truong and helped Vietnam control the tempo of the game.

N. T. Hoang (6): Came on for the second half in place of Van Quyet and had an average game.

N. V. Toan (6): Was unlucky on the day as he saw his goal dubiously ruled out for offside.

(Image Credits: Vietnam Football FB)