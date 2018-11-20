AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Leaders Myanmar, Vietnam share spoils

Myanmar and Vietnam remain tied on points at the top of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group A after playing out a 0-0 draw at the Thuwunna Stadium on Tuesday.

In a keenly-contested encounter between two sides that entered the game with a 100 per cent record, neither team were ultimately able to find the break through although there was certainly no shortage of chances created.

Phan Van Duc was unlucky not to open the scoring in the 36th minute when his scuffed volley came back off the post, before Nguyen Quang Hai skipped past a couple of defenders a minute later and drilled in a low shot that was smartly saved by Kyaw Zin Htet.

36' POST! What a move from Vietnam. The forwards work in unison to create space for themselves. The final shot from Van Quyet hits the post. That is some good quality football!#MYAvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/vEozaRbfw9 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 20, 2018

Kyaw Zin Htet produced another couple of fine stops in quick succession eight minutes into the second half, beating away fierce efforts from Do Hung Dung and Nguyen Cong Phuong.

As the game entered its closing stages, Vietnam thought they had stole the win with 13 minutes remaining when substitute Nguyen Van Toan fired home on the rebound after Kyaw Zin Htet had parried a piledriver from Quang Hai into his path.

77' GOOO…..OFFSIDE! The Myanmar goalkeeper Zin Htet saves the first shot from Quang Hai but sends it straight into the path of a Vietnamese attacker. The ball does end up in the net only for the linesman to flag it offside! #MYAvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/p3u10nyCv3 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 20, 2018

But, in what proved to be a marginal call, the strike was chalked off by the assistant referee’s flag for offside, leaving both teams a point ahead of third-placed Malaysia, who face Myanmar on Saturday while Vietnam take on already-eliminated Cambodia.

FULL-TIME | Myanmar 🇲🇲 0-0 🇻🇳 Vietnam 🥅A goalless draw, which means both teams top Group A with 7 points ahead of 3rd placed 🇲🇾 Malaysia who trail by a point! 1 more interesting fixture left for all 3 teams! 📅

#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #MYAvVIE pic.twitter.com/ILqaWJ7Uit — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 20, 2018

MYANMAR: Kyaw Zin Htet, Win Moe Kyaw, Zaw Min Tun, Soe Moe Kyaw, Nanda Kyaw, Hlaing Bo Bo, Lwin Moe Aung (Ye Ko Oo 81’), Maung Maung Lwin, Htet Phyoe Wai (Than Htet Aung 56’), Sithu Aung (Yan Naing Oo 74’), Aung Thu.

VIETNAM: Dang Van Lam, Do Duy Manh, Tran Dinh Trong, Que Ngoc Hai, Phan Van Duc, Luong Xuan Truong (Do Hung Dung 46’), Nguyen Quang Hai, Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Cong Phuong (Nguyen Van Toan 76’), Nguyen Van Quyet (Nguyen Trong Hoang 46’), Nguyen Anh Duc.