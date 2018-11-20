AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Cambodia eliminated despite Laos triumph

Cambodia have been eliminated from AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with a game to spare despite recording a 3-1 win over Laos at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The Angkor Warriors broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Sath Rosib floated an excellent cross in from the left and found an unmarked Chan Vathanaka, who glanced a header home for his second goal of the tournament.

Cambodia then doubled their lead five minutes after the half-hour mark as Prak Mony Udom kept his composure to fire a penalty straight down the middle, after Laos goalkeeper Saymanolinh Paseuth had rashly scythed down Sareth Krya inside the box.

Laos did pull one back in the 76th minute when Somxay Keohanam got in behind the opposition defence down the left and raced into the area before making his way around Um Vichet – who had needlessly raced out of his goal to confront the striker – and score.

Somxay Keohanam manages to turn the ball around the keeper to score! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #CAMvLAO Follow the match LIVE: https://t.co/KljM2KW8po pic.twitter.com/Z7moqtB3xI — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 20, 2018

But, barely a minute later, Keo Sokpheng was picked out by a lovely over-the-top ball from Sos Suhana and cleverly sent a lob over Saymanolinh to seal the victory.

Keo Sokpheng loops a deflected effort over the keeper to regain 🇰🇭 two-goal lead!#AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #CAMvLAO Follow the match LIVE: https://t.co/KljM2KW8po pic.twitter.com/tzMrp03pHG — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 20, 2018

Nonetheless, with Myanmar and Vietnam playing out a 0-0 draw in the other Group A encounter, Cambodia’s faint hopes of reaching the semi-finals were officially ended as they can longer finish inside the top two.

FULL TIME | Cambodia 🇰🇭 3-1 🇱🇦 Laos! The home side 🇰🇭 managed to secure their first win with three ⚽⚽⚽ well taken goals scored in front of the home crowd! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimeToShine #CAMvLAO Match Report: https://t.co/ljpjBegnUR pic.twitter.com/0hat9SZQT2 — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 20, 2018

CAMBODIA: Um Vichet, Sareth Krya (Cheng Meng 53’), Hong Pheng (Sor Piseth 69’), Soeuy Visal, Sath Rosib, Kouch Sokumpheak, Orn Chanpolin (Kouch Dani 80’), Sos Suhana, Chan Vathanaka, Prak Mony Udom, Keo Sokpheng.

LAOS: Saymanolinh Paseuth, Aphixay Thanakhanty, Kaharn Phetsivilay, Thothilath Sibounhouang, Thinnakone Vongsa, Vanna Bounlovongsa, Phatthana Phommathep (Chansamone Phommalivong 46’; Thatsaphone Saysouk 65’), Lathasay Lounlasy (Chanthaphone Waenvongsoth 84’), Phouthone Innalay, Phithack Kongmathilath, Somxay Keohanam.