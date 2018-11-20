Coaches in football are normally expected to keep his players from losing the cool, but it was a coach who flipped out during the Cambodia vs Laos group match in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Laos coach V Sundramoorthy was the person in question. The former Singapore head coach had seen his side go 2-0 behind to a Cambodia side coached by former Japan international Keisuke Honda.

And with the prospect of his side exiting the AFF Suzuki Cup with four defeats from as many matches, it looks like Sundramoorthy had some strong words against the match officials.

This, however, forced the hands of referee Nathan Chan, who also hails form Singapore, as he ordered his compatriot to leave the technical — that too only when the clock had only struck half-time!

Whatever Sundramoorthy was trying to get across to the match officials, the gesture did not do his side’s chances any good as the Laos coach was forced to watch the whole of second half from the stands — helpless to intervene in his team’s gameplay as his team lost 3-1 eventually.

(Photo credit: AFF Suzuki Cup)