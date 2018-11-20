AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Cambodia 3-1 Laos, Player Ratings

In what was a battle of two teams at the bottom of the points table, Cambodia managed to regain a semblance of pride with a commanding 3-1 victory over Laos. The hosts controlled the game right from the get-go and will take heart from a spirited performance.

FOX Sports Asia rates how the players fared in the game at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium.

Um Vichet – 5

Vichet was completely untroubled in the first half as Laos sat back and absorbed all the pressure. However, he was at fault for the Laos goal as he needlessly charged off his line leaving the goal unattended.

Sath Rosib – 5

Rosib had nothing to do from a defensive point of view but did add to the numbers going forward.

Soeuy Visal – 6

Visal did not have much work to do defensively, but he did look comfortable in possession and contributed to many of Cambodia’s attacks by helping transition from the back.

Hong Pheng – 7

Pheng, like his defensive partner, did not have much to do in the game and looked commanding at the back while venturing forward on occasion. Cambodia conceded soon after he was withdrawn in the second half.

Saret Krya – 7

Krya played more like a winger than a right-back in the first half, making bombing runs past the Laos defenders. He won the penalty which was converted by Udom.

Sos Suhana – 6

Suhana looked comfortable in the middle of the Cambodia midfield as he pulled the strings alongside Chanpolin. He also provided a sumptuous through ball for the third goal.

Orn Chanpolin – 7

Chanpolin looked completely in control in the middle of the park. He was physical in possession and hardly ever looked hurried. Spread the play well and dominated the midfield.

Kouch Sokumpheak – 5

Sokumpheak linked the midfield to the attack well, but did not have a standout moment in the match.

Prak Mony Udom – 6

Udom converted the penalty with aplomb, going down the middle to give his side a 2-0 lead. Linked up well with Krya on the right flank, especially in the first half. He did have a great chance early on, but somehow miskicked when faced with only the goalkeeper.

Keo Sokpheng – 6

Sokpheng had a great chance to give his side a two-goal lead but somehow scuffed his effort straight at the keeper. However, he did make amends with a sublime finish in the second half to give his side all three points.

Chan Vathanaka – 8

Vathanaka was at the heart of everything Cambodia did going forward. He was a constant menacing presence up front. He did well to get in between the markers to head in Cambodia’s opening goal and also dropped deep to try and influence proceedings. A top-notch performance in all.

Substitutes

Cheng Meng – 5

Looked bright after coming on, but was guilty of missing too many chances. Also received a yellow card for a poor challenge.

Piseth Sor – 4

Replaced Pheng in the second half, and his side conceded soon after his arrival

Dani Kouch – N/A

Came on with just 10 minutes to go.

Laos

Saymanolinh Paseuth – 3

Paseuth had a woeful first half. He looked nervous from set-piece situations and was also at fault for conceding the penalty. He also had a decent shot at saving the first goal but did not even get his hands to it

Vanna Bounlovongsa – 3

Bounlovongsa had a torrid time trying to deal with first Vathanaka and then Cheng Meng in the second half. He was constantly out of position and on the backfoot and had no answer to the Cambodia players’ trickery.

Thinnakone Vongsa – 3

Allowed Vathanaka to get in front of him for the first goal. Looked nervous for the most part in the first half and was also caught out of position for Cambodia’s third goal.

Aphixay Thanakhanty – 4

Poor game like the rest of his teammates but at least he wasn’t at fault for any of the goals, although the cross for the opener did come from his flank

Kaharn Phetsivilay – 4

Phetsivilay was involved in an awful mixup with his keeper in the early stages but was lucky it did not result in a goal. Like the rest of the defenders, he was constantly put under pressure in the first half and did not come out with flying colors.

Thotnilath Sibounhuang – 3

Sibounhuang improved as the game wore on but that just goes to show how poor a first half he had. A lack of communication with his fellow defenders meant Laos were all over the place defensively and paid the price.

Phatthana Phommathep – 2

Completely uninfluential and was replaced at halftime.

Phouthone Innalay – 4

Unlike in previous games where he bossed the midfield and linked defence with attack, Innalay was unable to do any of that on the night and remained a passenger for most of the game.

Lathasay Lounlasy – 3

Lounlasy allowed the likes of Chanpolin and Suhana far too much time and space on the ball by backing off and dropping deep which put his side under all the more pressure. He contributed nothing from an attacking perspective either.

Phithack Kongmathilath – 5

Much was expected of Kongmathilath going into this game, but unfortunately, he saw next to nothing of the ball and was also left isolated on far too many occasions. He did, however, provide the assist for Laos’ only goal of the match.

Somxay Keohanam – 5

Keohanam offered next to no threat for the most part, but at least managed to get on the scoresheet with a well-taken goal in the second half.

Substitutes

Chanthaphone Waenvongsoth – N/A

Replaced Lounlasy with around 5 minutes to play.

Chansamone Phommalivong – 1

Replaced Phommathep at halftime and had arguably a worse game. He received a yellow card for a poor challenge and was subbed off soon after suspecting a minor injury.

Thatsaphone Saysouk – N/A

Brought on in place of Phommalivong just past the hour mark but hardly featured in the game.