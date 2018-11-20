AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam get big-money bonus after win over Malaysia

Vietnam are flying high in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as they are still unbeaten in the competition but they may have more motivation after receiving a significant reward after a win over Malaysia.

After their 2-0 win at My Dinh Stadium, r eports from the local media revealed that Vietnam Football Federation president Le Hung Dung awarded the team with a VND 600 million bonus (US $25,800).

Furthermore, a private company has also pitched in and added VND 500 million more for a grand total of VND 1.1 billion (US $47,300) as reward for the Golden Dragons’ good run in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

FINAL SCORE: #Vietnam 2-0 #Malaysia #Vietnam execute their plan to perfection while it will be back to the drawing board for #Malaysia and Tan Cheng Hoe after the were outplayed by the hosts at #Hanoi. #VIEvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/iLursztIBh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 16, 2018

Vietnam, who were crowned the AFF Suzuki Cup champions in 2008, will play their next game against Myanmar away in Yangon in front of what is expected to be a packed Thuwunna Stadium .

(Photo credit: AFF Suzuki Cup)