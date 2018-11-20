AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Security staff fired after illegally letting supporters inside Vietnam vs Malaysia match

Amidst the festivities of the AFF Suzuki Cup, a scandal involving ground security has been revealed by the Vietnam Football Federation.

An incident from the Group A match between Vietnam and Malaysia at My Dinh Stadium saw a security staff illegally assisting fans who had no tickets to get into the stadium.

Unfortunately for him, photos of the incident made rounds in social media, exposing the security personnel’s wrongdoing.

It was also later on revealed that the security officer was on duty and that the incident happened in the beginning of the match’s second half. Further reports claim that the man has been fired from his post.

As a result of this, there have been calls to improve the supervision on any illegal activities done by guests and employees to ensure any similar incidents will not happen again.

According to the Vietnam Football Federation, better security measures will also be taken on Vietnam’s next home match as they take on Cambodia at Hang Day Stadium. They will use speakers to remind everyone of the rules, hand out leaflets and post signs to help everyone who has a ticket go to their respective areas in an orderly fashion.

Lastly, they have advised the supporters to go to the stadium early and do their best to cooperate with security to avoid any problems on, during and after the game.