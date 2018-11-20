Myanmar and Vietnam, two in-form teams at this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup, are all set to battle each other in a highly-anticipated Group A clash at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Tuesday.

Myanmar have recorded victories over Cambodia and Laos so far in the group stages while a young Vietnam side comes into this contest on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Malaysia.

2008 AFF Suzuki Cup champions are one of the favourites to win the 2018 edition of Southeast Asia’s showpiece football tournament, but veteran striker Nguyen Anh Duc believes Vietnam’s success won’t be a straightforward affair when they face Myanmar in Yangon.

2,400 away tickets for 🇲🇲 Myanmar 🆚 🇻🇳 Vietnam is officially SOLD OUT! Vietnam fans are advised NOT to buy home tickets as they will be DENIED entry.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #MYAvVIE #WearYourPride https://t.co/qT6piP4RiP — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 19, 2018

“As everybody knows, Myanmar’s football team has so much enthusiasm. So, absolutely, the match with them is going to be hard especially because we will play at their home,” said the 33-year-old forward told AFFSuzukiCup.com.

Myanmar have hit a purple patch and is being propelled by the heroics of their star striker Aung Thu who has already hit the target once in this tournament and has impressed on both the appearances for the team coached by Antoine Hey.

The Asian Lions played their first home game against Cambodia at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay and will now move to Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon where they are originally based. And it has been reported that the 32,000 capacity stadium will be packed for their final home fixture of the group stage.

However, the Becamex Bình Dương FC target man Anh Duc said the Golden Dragons will focus on the job in hand despite the intimidating atmosphere at Thuwunna.

“It’s important though that we remain composed under the pressure of the crowd and everything around us. But we won’t be scared and our team must do our best to win,” Anh Duc said.

“All I know is that our team is unified and we will try our best to win this match,” he added.