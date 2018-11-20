AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Myanmar vs Vietnam

As the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup continues, we take a look at the predicted starting XI of both Mynamar and Vietnam as they clash at Thuwanna Youth Training Centre Stadium.

At the moment, the two squads sit atop the table, with Myanmar sitting as first only thanks to better statistics but Vietnam are yet to be defeated as well and are the only team who have not conceded a goal so far in the competition.

With the matches entering the crucial stages, here is a quick update on the possible scenarios for each team in the competition:

FOX Sports Asia with another numbers crunch! 📉📈📊 Here are the possible scenarios in the RACE to the @affsuzukicup 2018 SEMIFINALS: #AFFSuzukiCup18 #wearYourPride https://t.co/GA0KZBdQL9 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 19, 2018

With that said, here are the predicted lineups for both Myanmar and Vietnam.

MYANMAR (4-1-4-1)

Goalkeeper – Htet Kyaw Zin

Defenders – Nandya Kyaw, Tun Zaw Min, Zaw Pyae Phyo, David Htan

Midfielder – Bo Bo Hlaing

Midfielders – Aung Lwin Moe, Lwin Maung Maung, Soe Aee, Thu Aung

Forward – Aung Than Htet

VIETNAM (5-4-1)

Goalkeeper – Dang Van Lam

Defenders – Doan Van Hau, Que Ngoc Hai, Tran Dình Trong, Do Duy Manh, Nguyen Trong Hoang

Midfielders – Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Luong Xuan Truong, Phan Van Duc

Forward – Nguyen Anh Duc