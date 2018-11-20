AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Cambodia vs Laos

Cambodia and Laos are yet to open their accounts in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and will be desperate to do so when they face each other. And for that reason, their Group A encounter at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium could be an interesting watch.

Cambodia who began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Malaysia were beaten fair and square by Myanmar in their second group game with Japan legend Keisuke Honda taking up duties as their head coach. Meanwhile, Laos are already eliminated from the AFF Suzuki Cup having lost three games on the trot against Vietnam, Malaysia and Myanmar.

FOX Sports Asia with another numbers crunch! 📉📈📊 Here are the possible scenarios in the RACE to the @affsuzukicup 2018 SEMIFINALS: #AFFSuzukiCup18 #wearYourPride https://t.co/GA0KZBdQL9 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 19, 2018

Here, we try to predict how the two teams will line up at Phnom Penh in the AFF Suzuki Cup on Tuesday.

Cambodia (4-3-2-1)

Goalkeeper: Um Vichet

Defenders: Chheng Meng, Hong Pheng, Soeuy Visal, Saret Krya

Midfielders: Thierry Chantha Bin, Brak Thiva, Kouch Sokumpheak

Forwards: Sos Suhana, Chan Vathanaka, Reung Bunheing

Laos (5-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Outthilath Nammakhot

Defenders: Kaharn Phetsivilay, Vanna Bounlovongsa, Aphixay Thanakhanty, Thotnilath Sibounhuang, Lathasay Lounlasy

Midfielders: Chanthaphone Waenvongsoth, Phoutone Innalay, Phithack Kongmathilath, Soukaphone Vongchiengkham

Forward: Bouphachan Bounkong