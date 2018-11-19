AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 2,400 away tickets for Myanmar vs Vietnam – SOLD OUT!

The Myanmar Football Federation has just confirmed via their Facebook page that the 2, 400 tickets allocated for away fans in the upcoming Myanmar vs Vietnam AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 match have been sold out already.

In line with this development, an additional info has been conveyed to the Vietnam fans not to purchase home tickets in a bid to be able to enter the stadium as they will be prohibited and denied from doing so.

Myanmar vs Vietnam, which is scheduled to kick off on November 20, at 7:30 PM is considered to be the biggest match to date in Group A of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 as it will determine who will be at the top of the group standings.