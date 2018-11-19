Delighted to have Sundramoorthy as coach, says Laos midfielder Phithack Kongmathilath

Laos have endured a tumultuous time in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, losing all three of their matches thus far, but midfielder Phithack Kongmathilath feels coach Sundramoorthy is the ideal man to have at the helm.

Kongmathilath also added that three points in their final game against Cambodia would be the ideal way to end their campaign and also the perfect way to pay tribute to their fans.

While speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup’s official website, Kongmathilath said, “We have gained good experience in the tournament so far, but individual mistakes have been the problem in the last two games.”

“You can see our counter-attacking play has been good and, as a team, we hope to improve and maintain the good vibe and build on the good aspects of our performances,” he went on to add.

“The game against Cambodia will be exciting and, although we are out, it is still very important as it will affect our seeding for the next Suzuki Cup.

“We will do our best to end the tournament with a win. We will leave everything on the field and try to get the result as a present for the Laos fans as they’ve been waiting for a long time.”

Kongmathilath also reserved high praise for manager Sundramoorthy, explaining that he had a chance to grow as a player under the former Singapore coach’s tutelage.

“I’m delighted to have him as our coach as he was a renowned striker in his playing days. He has asked me to be more confident and to try and be calmer when on the ball. We have a young group of players so it’s important to learn how to handle the pressure,” Kongmathilath explained.

“It’s a shame he only had one month to prepare with us – if he came a bit earlier I think we would have had a good chance. He has improved our game and we all know we can talk to him if we have any concerns.”

Laos travel to the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium to square off against Cambodia tomorrow and will look to end their campaign on a positive note.