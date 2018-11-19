The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has entered its business end with teams scrambling for the two semifinal spots available from each groups. So, FOX Sports Asia has done all the hard work and bring to you what each teams need to do in order to progress to the knockout!

All you need to know about qualification:

The two teams coming first and second in each group qualify for the semifinals. Ranking in each group shall be determined in descending order as follows:

Greater number of points obtained in all the group matches Goal difference in all the group matches Greater number of goals scored in all the group matches.

If two or more teams are equal on the basis of the above three criterion, the ranking shall be determined as follows:-

Result of the direct match between the teams concerned Kicks from the penalty mark if the teams concerned are still on the field of play Lowest score using Fair Play Criteria Drawing of lots by the Organizing Committee for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Here are all the possibilities and permutations from Group A and B of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

GROUP A

MYANMAR

November 12 – Myanmar 4-1 Cambodia

November 16 – Laos 1-3 Myanmar

November 20 – Myanmar vs Vietnam

November 24 – Malaysia vs Myanmar

Myanmar have defeated both Cambodia and Laos already and sit top of Group A with six points. They need only two points from their final two games against Vietnam and Maalaysia to advance to the knockout stages.

They would require four-six points to top the group.

VIETNAM

November 8 – Laos 0-3 Vietnam

November 16 – Vietnam 2-0 Malaysia

November 20 – Myanmar vs Vietnam

November 24 – Vietnam vs Cambodia

Vietnam must win at least one of their last two games – against Myanmar and Cambodia – to guarantee progress.

However, if they were to lose both of those matches, they can still advance provided Myanmar beat Malaysia on Matchday 5 (November 24, Saturday) and the goal difference is still in their favour over the Malaysians.

MALAYSIA

November 8 – Cambodia 0-1 Malaysia

November 12 – Malaysia 3-1 Laos

November 16 – Vietnam 2-0 Malaysia

November 24 – Malaysia vs Myanmar

Malaysia must beat Myanmar on Matchday 5 (Nov 24, Saturday) and hope the goal difference falls in their favour in order to advance.

A draw may be enough to advance if Myanmar or Vietnam win by a big margin in their showdown on Matchday 4 (Nov 20, Tuesday).

Malaysia can afford to lose to Myanmar and still progress if Vietnam lose to Myanmar and Cambodia by a five-goal margin.

The goal difference between Myanmar, Vietnam and Malaysia may likely come into play in determining the final positions in the group.

CAMBODIA

November 8 – Cambodia 0-1 Malaysia

November 12 – Myanmar 4-1 Cambodia

November 20 – Cambodia vs Laos

November 24 – Vietnam vs Cambodia

Cambodia will be eliminated if Myanmar vs Vietnam ends in a draw or Vietnam beat Myanmar on Matchday 4 (Nov 20, Tuesday).

The Angkor Warriors can only advance if they win their final two games (against Laos and Vietnam), Myanmar beat Vietnam and Malaysia. The goal difference, however, may still in come to play in determining their fate.

LAOS

November 8 – Laos 0-3 Vietnam

November 12 – Malaysia 3-1 Laos

November 16 – Laos 1-3 Myanmar

November 20 – Cambodia vs Laos

Having lost three on the trot, Laos are already eliminated from the AFF Suzuki Cup.

GROUP B



THAILAND

November 9 – Timor-Leste 0-7 Thailand

November 17 – Thailand 4-2 Indonesia

November 21 – Philippines vs Thailand

November 25 – Thailand vs Singapore

Thailand can guarantee qualification on Matchday 4 if they beat Philippines and Singapore slip up against Timor-Leste. A draw with Philippines may also be enough if Singapore lose to Timor-Leste.

The War Elephants, who are gunning for a sixth AFF Suzuki Cup title, need at least four points to seal qualification.

PHILIPPINES

November 13 – Philippines 1-0 Singapore

November 17 – Timor-Leste 2-3 Philippines

November 21 – Philippines vs Thailand

November 25 – Indonesia vs Philippines

The Azkals can guarantee qualification on Matchday 4 if they beat Thailand and Singapore slip up against Timor-Leste. A draw with Thailand may also be enough if Singapore lose to Timor-Leste.

The team, coached by former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, will need at least four points to seal qualification from their remaining two matches.

SINGAPORE

November 9 – Singapore 1-0 Indonesia

November 13 – Philippines 1-0 Singapore

November 21 – Singapore vs Timor-Leste

November 25 – Thailand vs Singapore

If Philippines vs Thailand ends in draw, Singapore must pick at least four points from their remaining games with a victory over Thailand essential.

If Philippines beat Thailand, Singapore need at least four points from last two games to progress, with victory over Thailand essential.

If Thailand beat Philippines, Fandi Ahmad’s men need at least three points from last two games and hope Philippines slip up against Indonesia.

INDONESIA

November 9 – Singapore 1-0 Indonesia

November 13 – Indonesia 3-1 Timor-Leste

November 17 – Thailand 4-2 Indonesia

November 25 – Indonesia vs Philippines

Five-time runners-up Indonesia will be eliminated if Philippines vs Thailand ends in a draw or Philippines beat Thailand and Singapore avoid defeat against Timor-Leste on Matchday 4 (Nov 21, Wednesday).

The Indonesians’ will need one of the following scenarios to happen over Matchday 4 and 5 to stand a chance of progressing:

If Thailand beat Philippines, then Indonesia must beat the Azkals and hope Singapore do not pick up more than three points against Timor-Leste and Thailand.

If Philippines beat Thailand and Singapore lose to Timor-Leste, then Indonesia need to beat the Azkals and hope Singapore beat Thailand.

TIMOR-LESTE

November 9 – Timor-Leste 0-7 Thailand

November 13 – Indonesia 3-1 Timor-Leste

November 17 – Timor-Leste 2-3 Philippines

November 21 – Singapore vs Timor-Leste



Timor-Leste who made their second appearance in the AFF Suzuki Cup are already eliminated as we head into the final match day.