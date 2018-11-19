AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Match Day 3: The Top 5

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks his five most impressive performers from Match Day 3 of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

Match Day 3 of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 may have seen the hopes of Laos and Timor-Leste officially come to an end, they certainly did not go down without a fight.

The Laotians took a shock lead against Myanmar and more than held their own before ultimately succumbing to a 3-1 defeat in Group A, while Timor-Leste produced a stirring fightback to narrowly lose 3-2 to Philippines.

And, in a round where the underdogs shone brightly, it is no surprise that players from those two teams have earned spots in our selection.

Elsewhere, Vietnam produced a professional display to beat Malaysia 2-0, while Thailand ran riot by thumping Indonesia 4-2.

As the Suzuki Cup group stage edges closer to its conclusion, FOX Sports Asia picks “The Top 5” from Match Day 3.

1) Nguyen Cong Phuong (Vietnam)

Although he has long been regarded as one of Vietnam’s brightest prospects, Cong Phuong has flattered to deceive at a number of Under-23 tournaments recently and has since been overtaken by the likes of Nguyen Quang Hai, Vu Van Thanh and Bui Tien Dung in terms of reputation.

However, the 23-year-old is already making his mark – finally – at this Suzuki Cup playing as a wide attacker, with two goals in as many games to his name thus far.

There is no doubt over the ability Cong Phuong possesses but he has shown as this tournament that he is able to rise to the occasion and perform on the big stage.

2) Aung Thu (Myanmar)

Having started Myanmar’s opening 4-1 win over Cambodia on the bench before coming out and making an impact, it was no surprise to see Aung Thu restored to the starting XI on Friday.

Myanmar were given tougher test than they would have expected but their class – most of which coming from Aung Thu – ultimately prevailed.

The Police Tero star levelled the scores for them with a clinical finish from just inside the area, and was just too much to handle for the Laotian defence.

3) Soukaphone Vongchiengkham (Laos)

While they were ultimately unable to avoid the defeat that saw them eliminated with two rounds still to go in the group stage, Laos have definitely given an exactly account of themselves.

Given the turmoil that has plagued Laotian football in recent years, it has perhaps been understandable how Soukaphone Vongchiengkham has disappeared from the limelight.

But the fleet-footed attacker – who formed a dangerous partnership with Khampheng Sayavutthi at the 2012 edition – showed against Myanmar that he is starting to discover the form that saw him regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s most-exciting talents.

4) Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri (Thailand)

Theerathon Bunmathan’s consistent display as Thailand’s first-choice left-back, and the availability of Peerapat Notchaiya as a reliable second-choice, has limited Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri’s opportunities at international level.

However, those who have followed his club career in Thai League 1 would be aware that he is an outstanding left wing-back, and he has taken his chance at this Suzuki Cup with both hands.

His goal – direct from a corner kick – was no real surprise given his famed set-piece prowess, which also came in handy in Pansa Hemviboon scoring their second goal, although Korrakod would be slightly disappointed with the way he failed to prevent Fachrudin Aryanto from scoring a late consolation when he was caught napping guarding the near post.

5) Nelson Viegas (Timor-Leste)

With Philippines coasting to victory with a 3-0 lead at the 68th-minute mark of Saturday’s meeting with Timor-Leste, it seemed a certainty that at least one of the Azkals would be a shoo-in for “The Top 5”.

Nonetheless, whether due to Philippines taking their foot off the pedal or the Timorese finding some unexpected spirit from within, the contest turned into a real battle which was decided by only a single game.

Plenty of the Timor-Leste side played their part but the most eye-catching display arguably came from the remarkably versatile Nelson Viegas, who started their first game at right-back but was deployed as a second striker against Philippines and was a constant threat until he was replaced with six minutes to go.