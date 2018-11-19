AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Despite storm, Thailand and Philippines squads head to Bacolod

Despite the anticipated inclement weather on match-day, The Philippine Azkals and Thailand’s War Elephants proceed with their respective travels to Bacolod ahead of their November 21 Group B clash in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The Azkals’ midfielder James Younghusband posted images via Instagram story of their departure an hour ago, while defender Alvaro Silva already shared also through Instagram story being already in a cafe in Bacolod which confirms the squad’s arrival at the venue’s vicinity (Manila to Bacolod only takes about an hour by air).

Meanwhile Thailand national team’s official IG account already posted of their departure from Thailand all the way to the Philippines.

It is assumed that they will undergo a brief stopover in Manila before taking another leg of air travel going to Bacolod which they could reach late in the afternoon or early evening (local time).

Philippines vs Thailand is set to kick off in Panaad Parkand Stadium in Bacolod on November 21, 2018 at 7:30PM.

Also, a prematch presser will be held in the afternoon of November 20, 2018.