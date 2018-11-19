Neil Etheridge takes time out to meet Cardiff City owner in Malaysia

Neil Etheridge is part of the Philippine national team currently battling in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup but the 28-year-old goalkeeper recently took to social media to show his followers what he’s been doing off the pitch.

During a brief stay in Malaysia to play Timor-Leste at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Etheridge took time off his busy schedule to meet with Cardiff City FC owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan as his Instagram posts showed the two sharing a meal together and chatting.

Another photo showed the two taking a photo with them holding a Cardiff kit, where Etheridge plays his club football for.

The Philippines beat Timor-Leste 3-2 as the Azkals dominated most of the game only to be threatened by a Timor-Leste comeback. Etheridge did not play during that contest.

Up next for them is a home game where they face defending champions Thailand.