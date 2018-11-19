Riko Simanjuntak: The unlikely hero in Indonesia’s dismal AFF Suzuki Cup campaign

Indonesia’s AFF Suzuki Cup has been pretty dismal so far. The Garudas have faltered in the opening stages, losing two of their three group games. Their star players have also failed to keep up with expectations till now and a strong Indonesian team is already looking likely to exit the competition which has haunted them for so long.

Moreover, off-field issues have also added to the negative atmosphere surrounding the team. A haphazard coaching change and some dubious decisions have turned the fans against the federation. However, in the midst of all this trouble, an unlikely player has singled himself out with his remarkable performances.

Riko Simanjuntak, who many expected to be just another squad member, has been the only good thing about Tim Garuda so far in the competition.

Best of the bunch

When Indonesia announced their squad for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, many fans and experts labelled them as one of the favourites to win the cup. Tim Garuda had selected a strong squad, filled with both experience and youth, to finally lift the trophy after falling at the final hurdle five times in the past.

Newly appointed Bima Sakti decided to call up Andik Vermansyah, Stefano Lilipaly, Febri Hariyadi, Evan Dimas, and Alberto Goncalves among others; all extremely talented in their own right.

However, with two defeats against Malaysia and Thailand in their opening three matches, it’s safe to say that the ‘stars’ haven’t delivered so far.

Instead, Riko Simanjuntak, a player who many expected to sit on the bench has taken the limelight, with performances both consistent and mesmerizing.

X-Factor

Riko’s importance to the Indonesian side can be narrowed down to one particular match: Indonesia vs Timor-Leste.

Tim Garuda were up against Timor-Leste in their second group game, after suffering a narrow defeat in their opening match. However, to the shock of many, they fell behind to a Rufino Gama goal early in the second half. With his attacking options faltering, Bima Sakti sent in Riko on the 56th minute and four minutes later, Indonesia were level.

The 26-year-old mesmerized the Timor defence with his skills, and even managed to grab an assist in the late stages.

Riko Simanjuntak is better than Febri tonight 😁 — S I M P A T I S A N •PFC• (@fb33dc3fcf3f457) November 13, 2018

As a result of his good performance, Riko was picked by his coach to play against Thailand from the beginning. Once again, the winger troubled the Thai backline with his skills and pace and was the only bright spark in an otherwise drab Indonesian performance.

Shining Light

Contributions of one player amongst a star-studded squad are often overlooked. However, the Indonesia fans are fully appreciative of what the winger has added to the team. In fact, it is only due to his stunning performances, that Indonesia have a chance of qualifying to the next round.

The Persija Jakarta man is still a humble figure, however, and even apologised to the home fans via PSSI Twitter.

“Kami sdh berjuang maksimal, mohon maaf atas kekalahan ini. Thailand hari ini bermain lebih baik. Babak kedua konsentrasi kami menurun. Slnjtnya di laga terakhir grup B melawan Filipina kami harus menang.#PSSINow #KitaGaruda #KobarkanSemangatGaruda #KemenanganItuDekat pic.twitter.com/R3xZi46uBL — PSSI (@PSSI) November 17, 2018

“We have struggled to the fullest, (I) apologize for this defeat. Thailand today played better.

“The second half, our concentration declined. In the final group B match against the Philippines, we have to win,” said Riko.

Nevertheless, it is the shortest player of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup who is single-handedly keeping Indonesia’s hopes of a first title alive.