The wheels have come off Indonesia’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign after they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Thailand in Bangkok.

Tim Garuda only have one win from their first three group games, that too an unconvincing one against minnows Timor-Leste, and are staring at an embarrassing group stage exit from Southeast Asia’s biennial football tournament.

We take a look at five stars who are not part of the Timnas squad for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, but could have made a difference had they been picked.

Irfan Bachdim (Bali United)

After sitting out of the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup due to an injury, the 30-year-old was not included in the Tim Garuda squad for the 2018 edition after having a season that was hampered by another ankle injury.

In 21 appearances across all competitions this season, the Bali United star could only score once and assist once and that statistic might have tipped Bima Sakti’s decision-making.

Indonesia are struggling due to a lack of ideas in the midfield these days and one can’t help but wonder how the Netherlands-born star, who has 11 goals from 3o international caps, could have made the team tick against the likes of Thailand.

Boaz Solossa (Persipura Jayapura)

Boaz led Indonesia to the final of the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup and scored three goals along the way to only finish behind Teerasil Dangda among the tournament’s top scorers. The Persipura Jayapura star hung his international boots after that loss to Thailand in the final, but reversed his decision later on.

However, the 32-year-old didn’t receive the call up for the biennial event this time around despite scoring nine goals and assisting a further five in 24 appearances for his club this season. With Indonesia desperate for goals, his contribution could have come in handy.

Ilija Spasojević (Bali United)

Another striker to be overlooked by Bima Sakti, Spasojevic netted 12 times in 32 appearances for Bali United this season and also has four assists to his credit. But that wasn’t enough for the 31-year-old to convince the higher-ups in Indonesian football and earn a call-up for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Montenegro-born star who represented Serbia and Montenegro at the U17 and U19 levels and Montenegro at the U21 age group only gained an Indonesian citizenship in 2017 and made his debut last November at the age of 30. He has scored three goals from four appearances for Tim Garuda.

Lerby Eliandry (Borneo FC)

A goalscorer of the younger variety, Lerby is only 25 years of age and has 11 caps and two goals for Indonesia so far. He has eight goals and two assists against his name at his club Borneo FC this season, but it was 24-year-old Arema FC forward Dedik Setiawan whom Bima Sakti favoured as the deputy to 37-year-old Brazilian-born hitman Beto Goncalvez.

Muhammad Abduh Lestaluhu (PS TIRA)

The 25-year-old defender infamously was shown the marching orders in the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup final against Thailand, but would have added some experience and quality to the Indonesian defence at the 2018 edition.

Abduh is someone who is solid at the back and can also contribute to his team’s attacking, as seen from the five goals he has created for his club PS TIRA in the Indonesian League 1 this season.