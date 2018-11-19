AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Storm threatens Philippines vs Thailand match

A high-stakes AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B fixture between the Philippines and Thailand could experience wet and inclement weather, at the very least, as a tropical depression enters the Philippine area of responsibility with a projected track that will directly hit the island of Negros where Panaad Park and Stadium is located.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) a storm with an international name Toraji (Philippine name: Samuel), is currently heading to the island of Mindanao and is moving towards West-Northwest at a pace of 15 kilometres per hour.

The storm packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometres per hour near the centre with gustiness of up to 65 kilometres per hour.

According to forecasts, Toraji/Samuel will reach the island of Negros on November 21 – exactly on match day.

Although not a severe weather system in terms of the winds it possesses, the threat of such kind of a storm lies in the heavy rains and downpour that it may provide that could affect transportation and even the condition of the pitch from a footballing standpoint.

As of this writing, both the Philippines and Thailand squads have yet to board their flights towards the island of Negros. AFF Suzuki Cup organisers have yet to issue a statement regarding the match if it will push through, or for any other actions.