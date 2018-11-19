AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar vs Vietnam, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Myanmar try to get a big win over Vietnam when they meet in the AFF Suzuki Cup. The match is at Thuwanna Youth Training Centre in Yangon.

The two teams are currently at the top of Group A, with Myanmar only slightly ahead thanks to a statistical advantage, as they’ve won their two matches in the competition – dominating wins against Laos (3-1) and Cambodia (4-1.)

On the other hand, the Vietnamese squad are unbeaten as well in two matches as they opened up with a 2-0 win over Malaysia and then followed it up with a 3-0 domination of Laos. The only team yet to concede a goal in the competition, expect this to be a tough match.

In what will surely be an intense clash, both teams are looking to get maximum points and sit atop the table.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Myanmar versus Vietnam is on November 20, 2018 and kick-off is at 18:00 SGT.

FOXSportsAsia.com will have all the latest news, features and opinions from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.